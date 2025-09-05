Defending WSL champions Chelsea hold on to win 2-1 vs. Manchester City in the opening game of the season. (0:56)

LONDON -- Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor said she is "really pleased" to have brought United States forward Alyssa Thompson to Chelsea, after the 20-year-old signed a five year deal.

Chelsea unveiled Thompson ahead of the opening game of the Women's Super League (WSL) season, where the reigning Champions defeated Manchester City 2-1, thanks to goals from Aggie Beever-Jones and Maika Hamano.

Chelsea paid a club-record fee to bring Thompson from Angel City ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline.

"We already planned earlier in the transfer window to bring in a winger into the squad, so it took quite a long time but we were able to bring her [here] and I'm really pleased because I know what quality she can bring to the team," she told a news conference after the game.

Bompastor described the youngster as a "great player" and "great person," admitting that she is keen to work with the USWNT forward.

Thompson was not available for selection and neither was compatriot Naomi Girma, who signed for Chelsea for a then world record fee of $1.1M in January.

Bompastor confirmed that the defender had picked up a calf knock during the week and would be assessed next week. No timeframe or gauge on the severity of the injury was given.

Despite the absentees, which extended to Euros winners Lucy Bronze and Lauren James who are still nursing injuries from the summer tournament, Chelsea picked up where they left off after last season,.

Beever-Jones scored Chelsea's last goal at Stamford Bridge on the final day of last season and opened the scoring for both Chelsea and the league on Friday evening.

Bompastor was full of praise for the Lioness, who was part of England's winning squad in Switzerland.

"Aggie had the opportunity to start the game and I think she was able to have a good performance, also to score, which is important in her position," she said.

"From the beginning of the season, she's showing everyone she's ready and she's able to perform in a big game. That's nice for her, but also for us, and she needs to keep the confidence and she needs to keep the right mentality. She has the right mentality, she works hard, she's always listening to the small tweaks we can bring into her game and I think today was a really good day for her."

Bompastor revealed some key areas the coaches have been working on with the 21-year-old including holding possession under pressure.

"Today she showed that quality, she made some good runs in behind but also she was able to keep the ball under pressure. For a forward that's a nice combination, but also she's a complete player. With the ball, without the ball, she works hard, she was dictating our press tonight and she did that well."

Chelsea continue the season with a trip to Aston Villa next weekend where the former Lyon coach is hopeful that Thompson will be available.