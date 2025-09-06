Western United in 'hibernation', won't play upcoming A-League seasons

Western United will not play in the A-League in 2025-26 following a decision by league administrators the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) to place the crisis-stricken club's men's and women's sides into "hibernation".

In a statement released on Saturday, the APL confirmed that in light of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the club's legal and administrative situation and the urgent need for clarity ahead of the 2025-26 campaign -- which is scheduled to kick off in just over a month -- an agreement had been reached that would see United's club participation agreement put into "conditional hibernation for Season 2025-26".

United's parent company, WMG Football Club, was placed into liquidation last week by the Federal Court of Australia, with an application for a review of that decision subsequently lodged and a stay of those orders granted until a hearing can be heard. Football Australia's appeals and entry control body, meanwhile, adjourned its decision on a United appeal of the stripping of their licence to Sept. 9 after a request for further submissions from involved parties.

The decision will allow the A-Leagues to move ahead with releasing a fixture for the 2025-26 A-League Men and A-League Women seasons in the coming days, with the men's league shrinking from 13 to 12 teams and the women's competition contracting from 12 to 11 -- meaning the introduction of a bye round as weekly fixtures reduce from six to five.

The APL, in consultation with the Club, FA, PFA and the Wyndham City Council, has placed Western United’s Club Participation Agreement (CPA) into a conditional hibernation for Season 2025/26 in relation to their men’s and women’s A-League teams. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Players will also be free to depart and seek employment at other clubs after the decision and while the APL release states that they would need to sign before the closure of the transfer window, it is understood that players will seek to terminate their contracts with United -- allowing them to sign as free agents even if a league's transfer window has closed.

However, ESPN understands that A-League clubs, who have mostly finalised their playing squads and salary cap space on the eve of the new season, will not be granted salary cap exemptions or additional roster spaces to sign United players.

While United had not publicly announced a new women's coach following the conclusion of Kat Smith's contract at the end of the 2025-25 season, there was no mention of the status of men's coach John Aloisi, who signed a contract renewal with the club in July.

"[United] needs time to work through these legal and regulatory proceedings and re-establish their financial and operating position, but with the timing and outcome for both up in the air, we need to progress with our plans for season 25-26 without Western United," said APL Executive Chairman Stephen Conroy.

"We see great value in the potential of Western United and the opportunity of having an A-League club in the west of Melbourne -- the fastest growing corridor in Australia. The club has had great success on the pitch and their academies are an important pathway for emerging young talent in the Victorian football community -- but we need to do what is best for the league, our partners and our other clubs at this time."

"This is the best path forward for the league, and gives Western United the best opportunity to rejoin the A-Leagues and continue their work in the community."

The APL also confirmed that United would be able to seek to re-enter the A-League from the 2026-27 season should it be successful in appealing both the winding up order and the removal of its licence, should certain criteria, such as Football Australia's national club licensing regulations, be met.

"We will continue to support the club and ownership group as they work through these next steps and build towards re-entering the A-Leagues from season 2026/27 -- if they are successful in their winding-up appeal, meet certain obligations with the APL and satisfy FA Club Licensing Regulations," said Conroy.

In a defiant press release, United, which will continue to operate its academy programs while its senior sides are in hibernation, insisted that they would return.

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

"Let us be absolutely clear: this is not a farewell, nor is it a step back," read the statement. "This is an investment in our future, a proactive move that will empower us to reset and come back revitalised.

"Throughout the 2025-26 A-Leagues season, we will work tirelessly behind the scenes to build an even more sustainable and successful club. We are determined to return in the 2026-27 A-Leagues season with renewed energy and an unwavering commitment to reach new heights."