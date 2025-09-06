Open Extended Reactions

Emiliano Martínez's future remains uncertain after his failed move to Manchester United, while his Aston Villa teammate Morgan Rogers could be a January target for Tottenham Hotspur, Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Man Utd's Onana in talks with Trabzonspor

- Ex-Spurs boss Pochettino 'in shock' after Levy's exit

- Bompastor hails Thompson signing; Girma injured

Could Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez's hopes of a move to Manchester United yet be rekindled? Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez is set to return to the club's playing squad after his desired move to Manchester United never materialised, but his long-term future at the club remains uncertain, The Athletic reports. United explored a move for the Argentina international right at the end of the transfer window, but an official offer never arrived and instead they signed Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp. However, with sources telling ESPN that André Onana is in talks with Trabzonspor over a potential loan move, there could soon be room at Old Trafford for a top-class goalkeeper. Martínez was left out of Villa's matchday squad for their 3-0 home loss to Crystal Palace last weekend but, The Athletic reports that, while it is expected that the 33-year-old will be welcomed back into the fold after the international break, "this will depend on how Martinez responds once he returns" and that "a solution or compromise has to be found until at least January, when the World Cup winner's future can be revisited."

- Tottenham Hotspur may launch an audacious bid for Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers in January, TEAMtalk reports. The midfielder has a £100 million valuation, making it difficult for Spurs to sign him despites Villa's recent issues with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). Chelsea also remain interested in the 23-year-old, and are monitoring the situation. Rogers is on international duty with England, having made his debut for the Three Lions last year.

- Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is pushing to keep hold of Andrey Santos amid strong interest from the Saudi Pro League, the Daily Mirror reports. In recent weeks, Saudi side Al-Qadsiah made a £59.5m bid for the Brazilian, who is keen to stay in Europe this season with a FIFA World Cup on the horizon. However, with Santos below the likes of Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo in the hierarchy of Chelsea midfielders, it remains to be seen if he could leave in January to try and get more regular game time ahead of next summer's tournament.

- Sevilla are looking to free up salary space to fund a potential swoop for Hakim Ziyech, AS reports. The Morocco international has been without a club since leaving Al Duhail earlier this summer, with Sevilla consistently mooted as a possible destination. However, the Spanish club will first need to offload a goalkeeper to make the move for Ziyech financially feasible. The 32-year-old midfielder has previously played for the likes of Chelsea, Ajax and Galatasaray.

- Everton are ready to open talks with star goalkeeper Jordan Pickford over a new contract, Sky Sports reports. The England No. 1's current deal expires in June 2027, but he has intimated a desire to remain at Goodison Park beyond that. Pickford, 31, has been at Everton since 2017, and has played 296 Premier League matches for the club. Meanwhile, The Times reports that Everton will also review the futures of James Tarkowski, James Garner and Vitaliy Mykolenko, who are all due to be out of contract next summer.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:17 Is Onana on the verge of signing for Trabzonspor? Rob Dawson on the latest news around Manchester United's Andre Onana's potential loan move to Trabzonspor.

OTHER RUMORS

- Yves Bissouma will be allowed to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the coming weeks if a suitable offer is received, with Saudi Arabia viewed as a potential destination. (Football Insider)

- Crystal Palace are ready to entertain offers for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in the January transfer window. Rangers were unsuccessful with a bid for the 22-year-old last month. (Football Insider)

- Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller is open to a move abroad in the future, having already been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Riccardo Orsolini is "getting closer" to extending his contract with Bologna until 2029. (Nicolò Schira)

- Cengiz Ünder is close to reaching a verbal agreement with Besiktas over personal terms. (Ekrem Konur)