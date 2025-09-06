Open Extended Reactions

Morocco remain unbeaten in their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup. Getty

Morocco became the first African country to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a comprehensive 5-0 win over Niger on Friday.

Ismael Saibari scored twice with Ayoub El Kaabi, Hamza Igamane and Azzedine Ounahi all getting on the scoresheet for Morocco in Rabat.

It was the Atlas Lions' first match in the redeveloped Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium and their win was their sixth succesive one in qualifying.

They remain the only team in the African qualifiers to have a 100% record.

Morocco will hoping for a replicate their heroics in the 2022 World Cup, where they became the first-ever African side to reach the semifinals of the tournament.