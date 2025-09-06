Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens analyse Manchester United's decision to sign Senne Lammens over Emiliano Martínez as a new goalkeeper. (1:39)

Were Manchester United right to pick Lammens over Martinez in goal? (1:39)

Open Extended Reactions

André Onana is in talks with Trabzonspor over a potential loan move, sources have told ESPN.

The Turkish side have made contact with Manchester United about the terms of a deal.

United are willing to listen to offers for Onana after signing Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Antwerp on deadline day.

Onana, under contract at Old Trafford until 2028, has been keen to stay at the club this summer.

But the 29-year-old, who missed the entire preseason schedule with a hamstring injury, has had to watch Altay Bayindir start all three of United's Premier League games so far this season while Lammens' arrival is set to further reduce his prospects of regular first-team football.

Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana could join Trabzonspor on loan. Ash Donelon/Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that United are comfortable with having Onana, Bayindir, Lammens and 39-year-old Tom Heaton in their goalkeeper group this season.

Onana is set to spend time away with Cameroon when the Africa Cup of Nations starts in December.

- Is an overhauled attack enough for Amorim to succeed?

- Dalot out of Portugal squad, Utd injury list grows

- Sources: Utd exploring exit for stranded Malacia

The transfer window in Turkey will remain open until Sept. 12 giving Trabzonspor, who finished seventh in the league last season, time to reach an agreement with both United and Onana.

His departure would bring to an end a mixed two-year spell at Old Trafford after arriving in an initial £ 43.8 million ($59.1m) deal from Inter Milan in 2023.