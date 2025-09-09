Open Extended Reactions

Djed Spence became the first openly Muslim player to represent the senior England men's team after making his international debut in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Serbia.

The Tottenham full-back, who has enjoyed a career renaissance after three previous loan spells away from the Premier League club, came on in the 69th minute for Reece James in Belgrade.

While the English Football Association does not keep a record of a player's religion, he is understood to be the first Muslim man to play for England.

"It's a blessing, it's amazing," Spence said following his call-up to the squad.. I was surprised, really, first ever. It's just amazing."

Djed Spence makes his England debut in place of Reece James. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Asked if he felt pressure being the first of his faith to play for the senior side, the former England under-21 international said: "Maybe, maybe not.

"I don't really feel the pressure for certain things. I just play football with a smile on my face, be happy, and the rest will take care of itself."

Spence's faith plays a big part of his identity and is something he frequently acknowledges on social media.

"First things first, God is the greatest," he said. "I pray a lot. I give gratitude to God.

"In the toughest moments of my life, the darkest moments, I've always believed that God has always been by my side.

"When I'm winning, when I'm in a good moment, I promote God as well because he's always been by my side. It's a big thing for me, my faith."