Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri says the Ballon d'Or award he received last year could not compensate for missing so much football through injury.

The 29-year-old was out for most of last season with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and, although he picked up the most coveted individual award in world football a month after being sidelined, it could not fully offset his disappointment.

"The injury is much more significant than the Ballon d'Or. It was a breath of fresh air at a time when I was having a really hard time," he told a news conference ahead of Spain's World Cup qualifier in Turkey.

"I'm happy for the recognition, but it's of no use to me. I still want to be the same player. Above all, when you go through this process on a mental level, I want to return to my level, I want to enjoy football again. That's my only goal.

"So far I've played two [matches this season] with my club, one in its entirety. I'm going as fast as I can, getting back into shape."

Rodri, who came off the bench after an hour in Thursday's 3-0 win over Bulgaria, knows he now has competition at national level from Arsenal's summer signing Martín Zubimendi.

But not only does he welcome that, he told the 26-year-old he represents the future of the team.

"He's a great player. He has the discipline and mentality that can lead him to become one of the best, if he isn't already," he added.

"I spoke to him the other day and told him it was his time, that I was leaving him the keys to the team.

"He's been at an incredible level and I'm happy to see the team at the same level.

"I'm very happy to be back here. I'm recharged and very excited, physically I feel very good. Now it's a matter of getting back into the swing of things."

Head coach Luis de la Fuente, who sent his best wishes to predecessor Luis Enrique after the Paris Saint-Germain boss had surgery on a fractured collarbone, said Rodri was ready to start.

"We'll see how the training session goes ... but he's in perfect condition," he said.

"He could start the game or not. The most important news is that he's here to give us a lot of joy."

