United States men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino said that his team was "better than South Korea" and showed a "massive improvement" despite a 2-0 home loss on Saturday in Harrison, New Jersey.

Pochettino's side found themselves down 2-0 by halftime in the friendly after goals from LAFC star Son Heung-Min and Lee Dong-gyeong.

Despite a flurry of substitutions in the second half from Pochettino, which increased his roster's attacking pressure, the U.S. remained scoreless in the defeat. It was the USMNT's fourth shutout loss in 17 matches under Pochettino.

"Overall, I think we were better than South Korea, but then if you are not clinical in your own area, and in the opposite box, it's difficult," Pochettino told a news conference. "Because we create more chances, we have the feeling that we control the game."

"I think we were better. Disappointed, of course, because I am very disappointed about the result, but I think overall in the performance ... it's a massive improvement.

"I told the players, I think the results will arrive soon, for sure."

The defeat was the sixth under Pochettino this year, and the team is now on a two-game losing streak following defeat in the Gold Cup final to Mexico.

Nonetheless, Pochettino sounded a positive tone.

"I am so pleased, if I put the result [aside], I am so pleased in the way that we are evolving from the Gold Cup. Today with different players, different roster than the Gold Cup," said Pochettino, who welcomed back the likes of Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah and Sergiño Dest following their summer absences.

Pochettino, who used his 14th different lineup in his 17th game on Saturday, has just seven friendlies left before players are selected for his pre-World Cup training camp.

But when asked when he has to start getting more results in his favor, the Argentine coach brushed aside the idea of needing victories on the path to next year.

"We need to start to win when the World Cup starts," Pochettino said.

The U.S. again encountered a crowd that made it seem like a road game, with most of the 26,500 fans rooting for South Korea at the home of MLS' New York Red Bulls.

And Pochettino has urged U.S. supporters to keep faith that the team will deliver when it matters most in nine months' time.

"They need to believe, the message [to the fans] is they need to believe," he said. "The important thing is at the start of the World Cup we need to have everyone who is going to be on the roster in their best condition."

Following the loss, the USMNT will continue World Cup preparation with a match against Japan on Tuesday at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.