Open Extended Reactions

Bruno Fernandes could still leave Manchester United for the Saudi Pro League, while Manchester City could rival Liverpool for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Man Utd's Onana in talks with Trabzonspor

- Alex Morgan unworried by stars leaving NWSL

- Bompastor hails Thompson signing; Girma injured

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has knocked back several offers from Saudi Arabia, but that situation could change after next year's World Cup. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes remains open to a Saudi Arabia move, according to talkSPORT. Despite the United captain having already turned down approaches from Al Hilal, Al Nassr and Al Ittihad, SPL clubs are intent on signing the 30-year-old in the summer of 2026. Al Hilal had been willing to offer £80 million, but Fernandes decided that it was best to stay at Old Trafford in the lead-up to next year's FIFA World Cup. United could also be willing to let him leave at the end of the season, at which point he will have one year left on his contract with the option to extend until 2028. The Red Devils are interested in a Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, though any deal for the Cameroon international would likely be worth at least £100m.

- Liverpool could face competition from Manchester City in their continued pursuit of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi, according to the Daily Star. Guéhi was a key target for Premier League champions Liverpool for much of the summer transfer window but, despite Palace accepting a £35m bid in the run-up to the deadline, they withdrew from the deal at the 11th hour after being unable to secure their preferred replacement. Liverpool are now hopeful that they can sign the England defender for a lower fee in January, rather than wait until the summer when he is out of contract. However, City could look to take advantage of the fact Guéhi is still available and make a move of their own while Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also interested in the 25-year-old.

- Belgium international Yannick Carrasco wants to leave Saudi club Al Shabab for a return to Europe and is moving closer to joining Besiktas, Footmercato reports. The 32-year-old was highly sought after throughout Europe during the summer window and had been on the verge of leaving, coming close to re-joining Atlético Madrid. Carrasco is keen to make sure he is at the World Cup in the summer of 2026.

- A Saudi Pro League outfit and top European club have approached Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram in recent months, Nicolò Schira reports. Even so, the Bianconeri have always considered the 24-year-old as a non-transferable player and somebody who is key to Igor Tudor's project. In addition to the club's stance, Thuram wants to stay at the Allianz Stadium.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:56 Onuoha reflects on Onana's 'horrendous spell' at Man United Nedum Onuoha talks about André Onana's performances at Manchester United amid links with a loan move to Trabzonspor.

OTHER RUMORS

- Aston Villa, Leeds United and Newcastle United have made Jean-Philippe Mateta a priority ahead of the January transfer window, with Crystal Palace demanding £40m for the striker. (Ekrem Konur)

- Al Ahli and Al Nassr are weighing up an offer in the region of €15m for Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire. (Ekrem Konur)

- In addition to loaning André Onana out the Trabzonspor, Manchester United are also looking to loan Tyrell Malacia to a Turkish Süper Lig club. (Nicolò Schira)

- Al Shabab have reached an agreement with Rayo Vallecano midfielder Pathé Ciss, who wants to make the move to Saudi Arabia and has a €10m release clause. (Footmercato)

- There is an agreement for 20-year-old midfielder Mahamadou Diawara to join Royal Antwerp from Lyon on a €250,000 loan with a €3m option to make it permanent, which would also see OL get 10% of the funds from his next move. (Fabrizio Romano)

- AC Milan midfielder Silvano Vos will join Lausanne-Sport on loan with an option to make the deal permanent. (Calciomercato)

- Botond Balogh is one step away from joining Kocaelispor from Parma on loan with an option to make the deal permanent. (Nicolò Schira)