Three players were sent off as Real Madrid beat River Plate in a hostile "Youth Club World Cup" quarterfinal clash in Córdoba, Spain on Saturday, with both teams facing off at the final whistle.

Madrid's under-18 side won the game 2-0 to progress to Monday's semifinal -- with goals from Mateo Garrido and a freekick from talented playmaker Bryan Bugarín -- but the so-called friendly tie was marked by a series of no-nonsense challenges from River's players.

Gonzalo Pereyra was red carded for kicking Rubén López in the face in the 35th minute after an aerial challenge, before -- in the second half -- Cirilo Pereyra was shown a second yellow card for a careless tackle, with Madrid in on goal.

With Madrid leading 2-0, River's Emiliano Quevado was dismissed in the 79th minute after a reckless lunge on Yeremaiah Ramos, leaving the Argentinian side with just eight players on the field.

At the final whistle, River's players confronted the referee, before pushing and shoving involving both teams in the centre circle.

The Youth Club World Cup -- celebrating its 16th edition -- pits 12 teams against each other this year, including sides from Spain, Brazil, Argentina, Portugal and Italy.

Madrid, Barcelona, Palmeiras and Racing Club have reached the semifinal stage.