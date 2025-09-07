Leboeuf: Mbappé is 'trying to do his best' as France captain (1:38)

Paris Saint-Germain have criticised the French Football Federation over the "serious and avoidable" injuries to star players Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué, and have demanded that a new protocol is set up between clubs and national teams.

Dembélé and Doué will be ruled out for six and four weeks respectively after picking up muscle injuries in the game against Ukraine, and ESPN reported on Saturday that PSG were furious with coach Didier Deschamps.

In a strongly-worded statement on Sunday, PSG slammed the national team for causing "significant sporting consequences" to both the club and players following the injuries and urged "swift and immediate corrective action."

The Ligue 1 champions said they had "provided the Federation with concrete medical information on the workload its players could bear and the risk of injury" and "deplores the fact that these medical recommendations were not taken into account by the French national team's medical staff, as well as the total lack of consultation and consultation with its medical teams."

Ousmane Dembélé has been ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The statement added that PSG were "urgently calling for a new medical-sports coordination protocol between clubs and the national team to make the health of players and their medical support an absolute priority."

Dembélé was brought on at halftime against Ukraine on Friday before coming off in the 81st minute holding his right hamstring. PSG confirmed on Saturday that the favourite for the Ballon d'Or trophy had suffered a "serious" hamstring injury.

Doué also suffered an injury and came off at halftime against Ukraine. He suffered a strain in his right calf and will be out for around four weeks, PSG said.

Both players are set to miss the Champions League clash against Barcelona on Oct. 1, as well as several other important continental and domestic fixtures.

"I was sure that he was capable of playing a high level match, otherwise I would not have played him," Deschamps said on Dembélé. "This time, it is the other thigh [than against Toulouse]. He was fit. It is unfortunate for him but could have happened to another player.

PSG's statement in full

"Following the confirmation of injuries to its players called up to the French national team, Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué -- with significant sporting consequences for the players and the club -- Paris Saint-Germain sent a letter to the French Football Federation urgently calling for a new medical-sports coordination protocol between clubs and the national team, more transparent and collaborative, to make the health of players and their medical support an absolute priority.

"Paris Saint-Germain, which monitors its players' medical needs throughout the year and has access to precise and detailed information, had provided the Federation with concrete medical information, even before the start of the French national team's training session, on the workload its players could bear and the risk of injury. The club deplores the fact that these medical recommendations were not taken into account by the French national team's medical staff, as well as the total lack of consultation and consultation with its medical teams.

"Paris Saint-Germain, which wishes to reaffirm its commitment to the federal mission and to the French team, whose influence constitutes a fully shared objective, hopes that these regrettable events will pave the way for the establishment of a new formalized framework for medical coordination, guaranteeing systematic, documented and reciprocal exchanges between the medical staff of the clubs and the national team, as well as respect for a reinforced precautionary principle in the summoning and use of players, particularly when they present a pathology currently being treated.

"The recent serious and avoidable incidents must result in swift and immediate corrective action. The Club stands ready to actively contribute to this collective effort, in the interest of the players and professional football as a whole."

