Former England star Peter Crouch made an unexpected comeback on Saturday -- not as a striker, but as the tallest mascot non-league football has ever seen.

Paying the price for finishing bottom of his fantasy league, Crouch joined Southern League Premier Division South outfit Farnham Town FC for the day and helped lead the team out for their clash against Sholing.

Towering over the rest of the players -- let alone the other mascots -- Crouch donned Farnham's colours for his FPL forfeit as podcast co-hosts Christ Stark and fellow former England international Steve Sidwell watched on.

Crouch, 44, was given the "full mascot matchday experience" as he took part in the prematch player meet and greets, a halftime show and dinner with the other mascots.

The 6ft 7in former No. 9 also posed for pictures with a surprised crowd at the 2,200-capacity Memorial Ground in Surrey.

On the pitch, newly-promoted Farnham secured a 2-2 draw to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Crouch, who starred for both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, scored 145 goals in 599 career league appearances before retiring in 2019. He also netted 22 times in 42 England games, and has since become a well-known pundit.