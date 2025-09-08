Serbia vs England: Kickoff time, how to watch, stats, team news

Thomas Tuchel reacts to England's 2-0 win over Andorra in their World Cup qualifier and reflects on the team's progress. (1:56)

England resume their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign with arguably their toughest game on Tuesday, away at Serbia.

Thomas Tuchel's side are on top of Group K after four wins from four games, but the 2-0 win against minnows Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday did nothing to ease concerns about England's performance level under the German manager so far. .

Elliot Anderson had an impressive debut, but it was a largely forgettable evening for England. Still, Tuchel said after the game that he saw more positives than negatives in that game, and that England are now ready to prove a point in their next game.

An England win here will not confirm their place at next year's World Cup, but it will put them in a very good position, as they would move eight points clear of Serbia having played a game more. England have qualifying games remaining away in Latvia and Albania, either side of the return fixture against Serbia at Wembley.

Serbia have only played three games in Group K so far, winning two -- against Latvia and Andorra -- and drawing against Albania. The beat Latvia 1-0 on Friday, with Dusan Vlahovic's eary goal proving to be the difference in the end.

The last time that England and Serbia met was at Euro 2024, where Jude Bellingham's early goal was the only one of the game.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's match.

How to watch:

The game will be available on ITV in the U.K., Fox Sports in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and SonyLIV in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 09, 7:45 p.m. BST (2:45 p.m. ET; 12.15 a.m. IST, Wednesday and 4:45 a.m. AEST, Wednesday).

Venue: Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia.

Referee: Clement Turpin (France).

VAR: Willy Delajod (France).

Expected Lineups:

Serbia (3-5-2)

GK: Djordje Petrovic

CB: Milos Veljkovic | CB: Nikola Milenkovic | CB: Strahinja Pavlovic

RWB: Andrija Zivkovic | CM: Ivan Ilic | CM: Sasa Lukic | CM: Aleksandar Katai | LWB: Filip Kostic

CF: Dusan Vlahovic | CF: Aleksandar Mitrovic

England (4-2-3-1)

GK: Jordan Pickford

RB: Reece James | CB: Dan Burn | CB: Marc Guéhi | LB: Djed Spence

CM: Elliot Anderson | CM: Declan Rice

RW: Noni Madueke | CAM: Eberechi Eze | LW: Marcus Rashford

CF: Harry Kane

Stats:

England have only played Serbia once before, which was their 1-0 win at Euro 2024.

England are ranked fourth in the world in FIFA rankings, while Serbia are ranked 32nd.

Djed Spence could become the first Muslim player to represent England should he make an appearance.

Latest news and analysis:

Who can book their place at the 2026 World Cup this week?

The race for the 2026 World Cup is drawing to a close. Here's how it's looking around the globe.

Thomas Tuchel: England ready to 'prove a point' vs. Serbia

England will certainly need to perform better in Serbia than they did at Villa Park.

Anderson targeting England World Cup spot after strong debut

The Nottingham Forest midfielder stood out on his senior bow as Thomas Tuchel's side underwhelmingly beat Andorra 2-0 at Villa Park.

Serbia FA sends warning to fans ahead of England WC qualifier

The Football Association of Serbia has appealed to fans "to send out an image to the world that will make us all proud" in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against England.