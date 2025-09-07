Marcotti criticises Liverpool for poor squad planning, after they failed to add Marc Guéhi to their defensive options. (1:00)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté has joked that Kylian Mbappé is calling him "every two hours" about a potential move to Real Madrid.

Konaté is out of contract at the end of the season and has been consistently linked to the LaLiga giants, though Liverpool are keen to keep him long-term.

While on international duty, Konaté was asked in an interview with Telefoot whether his France teammate Mbappé was putting pressure on him to move to Madrid.

"He's calling me every two hours," Konaté said.

Ibrahima Konaté has said Kylian Mbappé has been putting pressure on him to join Real Madrid. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Konaté did insist during the same chat, however, that he does not know any Spanish.

The 26-year-old has started all three Premier League games for Liverpool this season, with the champions picking up maximum points so far.

- Crouch becomes non-league mascot in FPL forfeit

- Salah hits out at fan account on X over disrespect

- Gyökeres congratulates Isak, denies 'player power'

Mbappé, meanwhile, has talked up Paris Saint-Germain stars Ousmane Dembélé and Achraf Hakimi as potential Ballon d'Or winners.

"Does he deserve it?" Mbappe said about Dembélé. "For me, yes. I hope he wins it. I have supported him from the beginning.

"I also hope that Achraf will finish high, it would be good for defenders. He has had an historical season."