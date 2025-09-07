Everton beat Liverpool at Anfield to maintain WSL derby dominance

Open Extended Reactions

LIVERPOOL, England -- The mind games started before a ball was even kicked at Anfield. Having won the prematch coin toss, Everton captain Katja Snoeijs denied Liverpool the chance -- as is tradition -- to kick towards the Kop end of the stadium in the second half. It was a small gesture, but one that immediately signalled Everton's intent to spoil their hosts' party on the opening weekend of the Women's Super League (WSL) season.

Less than two hours later, Snoeijs and her teammates celebrated in front of the travelling supporters having done exactly that; coming from behind to win 4-1 and continue their stunning record at the home of their local rivals.

When, at the end of last season, Everton's women's team were confirmed as the new custodians of Goodison Park -- home to the men's team for more than 130 years -- manager Brian Sorensen jokingly told supporters: "We know it's big shoes to fill, but we already made Anfield our training pitch so we're looking forward to it."

Of course, the Dane's tongue-in-cheek quip was meant in jest, but it alluded to the monopoly Everton have enjoyed in this fixture in recent years. Before Sunday, the Blues were unbeaten in seven games against their neighbours, winning each of their last four away trips without conceding a single goal.

It was not a record to inspire much confidence among those of a Liverpool persuasion. But, with new manager Gareth Taylor at the helm, there was optimism the Reds could mark the start of a new era with a little slice of history. Instead, Liverpool once again fell victim to their derby curse, with a superb hat trick from Everton debutant Ornella Vignola and a header from captain Snoeijs helping the visitors to a customary Anfield victory. For former Manchester City boss Taylor, the biggest frustration will be that his team actually started the game very well.

Buoyed by a productive transfer deadline day, the hosts put Everton under pressure from the first whistle and deservedly took the lead through a stunning 12th-minute strike from Cornelia Kapocs. In curling emphatically past Courtney Brosnan, Kapocs became the first Liverpool player to score a WSL goal against Everton at Anfield.

Defender Gemma Bonner very nearly joined her on the scoresheet just minutes later, with only a fine fingertip save from Brosnan denying the Reds from extending their lead. Ceri Holland, too, saw an effort come crashing off the post as Liverpool sought to see their dominance reflected in the scoreline.

However, Everton -- as they so often do in this fixture -- picked their moments, with Vignola restoring parity in the 24th minute before Snoeijs landed a sucker-punch with a thumping header on the stroke of half-time. By the break, Liverpool had enjoyed more possession, more shots and more passes in the final third than their opponents and yet they somehow found themselves behind. Perhaps it was that sense of lingering frustration that left Liverpool vulnerable to an Everton onslaught early in the second half, with Vignola scoring twice -- in the 54th and the 56th minutes -- to put the game out of reach for Taylor's side.

Everton manager Brian Sorensen has joked of Anfield being his team's 'training pitch,' and so it proved as they won 4-1 in Sunday's Merseyside derby. Jess Hornby - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images

"It's all about consistency from players and the team," Sorensen said postmatch. "That was what the summer was about. How can we build a team that has high value in young players we can grow?"

Indeed, following Everton's long-awaited takeover by The Friedkin Group last December, there is a sense that the women's team is -- for perhaps the first time in a long time -- a growing priority. Having been forced to work within strict financial parameters under the previous ownership, Sorensen has this summer been afforded the resources to recruit some outstanding talent like club-record signing Ruby Mace, who joined the club from Leicester City on Wednesday.

For Liverpool, the past few months have been decidedly less serene. The departure of long-time manager Matt Beard in February marked a period of uncertainty for the club, with Taylor's appointment only officially confirmed last month. That uncertainty coincided with a transfer window during which Liverpool lost their vice-captain Taylor Hinds and star forward Olivia Smith to Arsenal. That the latter scored an outstanding goal for the Gunners in their 4-1 victory over London City Lionesses on Saturday further compounded a bruising weekend for the Reds.

"I told the players we were outstanding for 43 minutes," Taylor said postmatch. "It was the extra four minutes that they put up [at the end of the first half] where we had the issue. We were outstanding.

"We are adapting but it's tough. We're making compromises to what we do and how we want to see the game. I'm fine with that. I'm not crazy enough to think this style that I believe in is going to be like magic straight away. I think it takes time and belief and making errors. It's all part of it."

For both of these teams, this season -- for different reasons -- marks the start of a new chapter. In terms of derby days, though, it's very much business as usual on Merseyside.