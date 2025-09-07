Thomas Tuchel reacts to England's 2-0 win over Andorra in their World Cup qualifier and reflects on the team's progress. (1:56)

The Football Association of Serbia has appealed to fans "to send out an image to the world that will make us all proud" in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against England.

The crunch Group K qualifier will be held in Belgrade at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, where the capacity will be reduced by 15 per cent -- approximately 8,100 seats -- due to fan behaviour against Andorra in June.

The Football Association of Serbia (FSS) was also fined 50,000 Swiss Francs ($62.600) by FIFA as punishment for: "Discrimination and racist abuse; Order and security at matches; Use of gestures, words, objects or any other means to transmit a message that is not appropriate for a sports event."

The governing body warned supporters after that punishment was meted out in July that "any incidents could lead to new draconian FIFA sanctions", including next month's game against Albania being played at an empty ground.

The FSS has sent another message ahead of England's arrival in Serbia.

"Our players will need strong support from the stands in that match, and the long queues from day one of ticket sales show that the Eagles will have their 12th player," it said in a statement.

"Due to all the stated, and above all because the Football Association of Serbia is under UEFA and FIFA scrutiny, as well as the history of various incidents that have made us subject to UEFA and FIFA disciplinary measures -- we appeal to supporters to send out an image to the world that will make us all proud.

"UEFA has long ago proclaimed a list of prohibited items (signs, symbols, flags, sounds, chants, political slogans...) that are subject to sanctions and strict penalties."

The FSS highlighted that it has been fined €703,400 ($825,000) since 2021 by UEFA and FIFA due to various incidents.

"The national team is our pride, we have no other, and it certainly deserves the support fitting for these important matches," the statement continued.

"We would like to emphasise the importance and necessity of proper behaviour that contributes to creating a positive stadium atmosphere.

"Therefore, let us be united in our love for football, support our national team in the right way, and show respect for the opponent and the national anthem of their country.

"Let the match with England be a celebration of sport and respect among rivals and nations."

The England senior men's team are travelling to Serbia for the first time since it became an independent nation in 2006.

In 2012, UEFA ordered Serbia Under-21s to play a match behind closed doors for "the improper conduct of its supporters, specifically racist behaviour" in a European Championship playoff against England in Krusevac.