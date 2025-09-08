NWSL Power Rankings: Dash making moves with playoffs looming

Alex Morgan is honored and has her No. 13 jersey retired by San Diego. (0:33)

Open Extended Reactions

It's Monday, and another round of NWSL action is in the books, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 19 to come up with this week's order of all 14 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Next match: Saturday Sept. 13 vs. Washington Spirit, 7.30 p.m. ET

After becoming the first team to clinch a playoff spot, Kansas City continues to crush the competition this season and are poised to run away with the Shield race. After beating Bay FC 2-0 this weekend, the Current are an incredible 14-games undefeated and lead the table by a 14-point gap. It's hard to imagine anyone stopping them in their pursuit of at least one trophy in 2025.

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: Saturday Sept. 13 vs. KC Current, 7.30 p.m. ET

The Spirit have withstood a number of changes and injuries throughout the past calendar year, but they're once again heading into the final stretch of the season as one of the undisputed best teams in the league. They beat a solid Seattle Reign squad 2-0 in Washington D.C. thanks to a brace of goals from Trinity Rodman and are undefeated in their last seven regular season games. Next up? A fascinating test with the top-ranked Kansas City Current.

play 1:13 Washington Spirit vs. Seattle Reign FC - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Washington Spirit vs. Seattle Reign FC, 09/08/2025

Previous ranking: 2

Next match: Friday Sept. 12 vs. Gotham FC, 10 p.m. ET

On Sunday evening in San Diego, the Wave retired USWNT icon and club treasure Alex Morgan's jersey, then proceeded to get dismantled by the mid-table Houston Dash. San Diego has frequently looked like one of the most formidable teams in the NWSL this season. But this wasn't one of those nights. They held more of the ball and outshot the Dash 19 to nine, but the two squads managed five each on target while Houston's chances proved much more lethal on the night.

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: Saturday Sept. 13 vs. Bay FC, 5 p.m. ET

Things are going from bad to worse for Orlando. The reigning champs are now winless in seven regular season games (three draws, four defeats). Sunday's 5-2 collapse against the Chicago Stars saw one of 2024's best defensive sides concede five goals in the second half alone, marking their worst loss of the season and third straight defeat. Silver lining? Mexico forward Lizbeth Ovalle (who briefly held the women's world transfer record when she signed for the Pride this August) made her debut for the club. Fans will be hoping for Ovalle's smooth transition to help turn this ship around.

play 1:10 Chicago Stars vs. Orlando Pride - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Stars vs. Orlando Pride, 09/07/2025

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: Sunday Sept. 14 vs. Seattle Reign, 8 p.m. ET

Louisville suffered their first loss in five games with a 2-1 defeat at home to Portland on Friday. Win, loss, or draw, all of Louisville's games tend to be closely contested. Stretching back to April 27 all but three of their games (two defeats to Kansas City and a win against Orlando) have been draws or decided by the odd goal. They finished the weekend one spot inside the playoff positions and face a pivotal test against Seattle Reign next weekend, who sit just one spot above them as they seek their first-ever postseason berth.

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: Friday Sept. 12 vs. San Diego Wave, 10 p.m. ET

Gotham have oscillated around the standings this season but earned an important win at home on Sunday, beating Angel City 3-1 despite falling behind in the second minute. With that, they finished the weekend a few places higher in the standings, now sitting sixth behind a struggling Orlando Pride. Inimitable United States midfielder Rose Lavelle scored the second of three second-half goals for the Bats, which marks her first goal of 2025 as the midfield maestro seeks another level after returning from injury earlier in the year.

Previous ranking: 10

Next match: Sunday Sept. 14 vs. Utah Royals, 6 p.m. ET

The Dash made quite the statement Sunday evening, as they showed up to San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium on the night of Morgan's jersey retirement and handed the third-place home side a 3-0 defeat. There are no easy games in NWSL, but the Dash are now six games undefeated and sitting just short of the playoff positions before a pair of surmountable tests against the bottom-ranked Chicago Stars and Utah Royals the next two weekends.

play 1:13 San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash, 09/08/2025

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: Sunday Sept. 14 vs. Chicago Stars, 3 p.m. ET

After losing 2-1 at home last weekend, Portland recovered with a 2-1 win on the road, this time against Racing Louisville. They're a bit temperamental but they're still in fourth place, and will look to keep the momentum apace with a second road test next weekend against 13th-place (but six games undefeated) Chicago Stars.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: Sunday Sept. 14 vs. Racing Louisville, 8 p.m. ET

It's not time to panic. But Seattle is winless in their last five games after losing 2-0 to Washington Spirit at Audi Field. Rodman on a mission is hard to contain, but the Reign need some results as they finish the weekend in seventh place, before facing a tough-to-play Racing Louisville next weekend in Seattle.

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: Saturday Sept. 13 vs. NC Courage, 12.30 p.m. ET

A few days after losing 20-year-old USWNT winger Alyssa Thompson to Chelsea, Angel City were hoping for a statement win against Gotham, who entered the weekend just one spot above them in the NWSL table. The night looked bright for them in New Jersey after Kennedy Fuller's second-minute goal, but Gotham came back with three of their own in the second half. With that, Angel City finished the weekend still sitting just short of the playoff positions and looking for that final piece to break through.

play 1:11 NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC, 09/08/2025

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: Saturday Sept. 13 vs. Angel City FC, 12.30 p.m. ET

After Jaedyn Shaw took the lead from the penalty spot in the 89th minute, the Courage were seconds away from a sorely needed victory at home when Paige Monaghan drew level for the Royals, handing North Carolina a 1-1 draw in the dying moments. North Carolina have now gone winless in six straight games (four draws, two defeats), and are still searching for their first win since letting go of former manager Sean Nahas.

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: Sunday Sept. 14 vs. Portland Thorns, 3 p.m. ET

Ludmila can't stop scoring for the Stars. The Brazilian forward notched her sixth goal in four games in the 89th minute of a 5-2 demolition of the Orlando Pride. The reigning champs are struggling (no wins in seven games) but Chicago handed them their worst loss of the year, putting five goals past them, all in the second half. They're still sitting at the bottom of the table, but they're undefeated in their last six games (five draws, one big win) and gaining momentum.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: Saturday Sept. 13 vs. Orlando Pride, 5 p.m. ET

It's hard to break a rut while playing the top team in the league. But Bay FC's 2-0 loss to Kansas City marks their fourth straight defeat, and brings them to eight games without a win. They've been unlucky at times, and their matches have often been closer than the result would show at face value, but that's some dire form for the Cali-squad trying to make a second-straight playoff appearance.

Previous ranking: 13

Next match: Sunday Sept. 14 vs. Houston Dash, 6 p.m. ET

The Royals put in a valiant effort against the North Carolina Courage in Cary this weekend. They fell behind briefly following a penalty, but fought back for the equalizer in stoppage time to claim a 1-1 draw. It's hard to crawl out from the bottom of the table, but the Royals deserve credit for some solid form, despite recently losing one of their key players in Ally Sentnor. They're undefeated in their last three games, and have only lost one game in their last six matches.