Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid eye Konate, Upamecano as free agents

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss the choice Crystal Palace were forced to make on deadline day, with Marc Guéhi wanted by Liverpool.

Real Madrid are looking at Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté as free-agent signings, while Federico Chiesa is linked with a move to Turkey. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Konaté on Madrid talk: Mbappé calls every 2 hours

- Sources: Man Utd's Onana in talks with Trabzonspor

- Alex Morgan unworried by stars leaving NWSL

Ibrahima Konaté can open talks with clubs outside of England as of Jan. 1. Carl Recine/Getty Images

- A move for Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano is being lined up by Real Madrid, according to Bild. Los Blancos are interested in signing the 26-year-old, who entered the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena in the summer, as they continue to identify future options to reinforce their defence. The Bundesliga champions are expected to prioritise signing Upamecano to a new deal by beginning negotiations soon. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano reports that the LaLiga club are also looking at Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté. The Reds are yet to secure the 26-year-old's future at Anfield beyond the summer of 2026, and after Real Madrid made an enquiry in the summer, they are prepared to make another move if an opportunity arises to sign him as a free agent.

- Besiktas have had an approach for Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa dismissed, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Super Lig are keen to sign a winger before the transfer window closes on Friday, but the Reds are unwilling to consider a loan offer for the 27-year-old. Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling, 30, is also on the radar of clubs in Turkey, but he is yet to make a final decision on his future as the Blues look to part ways with him.

- There are no plans by Barcelona to send on-loan winger Marcus Rashford back to Manchester United in January despite reports, according to The Sun. The Blaugrana and manager Hansi Flick are "still giving their full support" to the 27-year-old, who has played 95 minutes across three LaLiga matches. An option clause in the loan deal agreed with the Red Devils would allow him to be signed for a fee of £30 million.

- AC Milan want Christian Pulisic to sign a new contract, reports Calciomercato. The Rossoneri have made contact with the 26-year-old's representatives as they look to agree a new four-year deal, with manager Massimiliano Allegri considering the 26-year-old to be a key part of his project. The Serie A club are also aware of interest from other clubs. Pulisic turned down a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in the summer.

- Lazio remain keen on free agent winger Lorenzo Insigne, according to Calciomercato. The 34-year-old has been without a club since leaving Toronto FC in the summer, and he has his sights set on a return to Serie A. The club's hierarchy are exploring options to improve their financial situation to make a deal possible, and they could have to offload players.

- Several clubs are keeping tabs on the progress of on-loan Aston Villa winger Jadon Sancho. (Football Insider)

- Al Shabab are keen on signing free agent midfielder Oriol Romeu. (Marca)

- Barcelona want to sign defender Eric Garcia to a new five-year contract, with hopes of getting the deal over the line before Christmas. (Diario Sport)

- Clubs in MLS are interested in free agent striker Patrick Bamford, who recently left Leeds United (Football Insider)

- Al Qadsiah have agreed a deal to sign Al Nassr attacking midfielder Otavio, who is expected to sign a two-year contract. (Fabrizio Romano)

- AC Milan midfielder Yacine Adli is closing in on a switch to Al Shabab. (Sport Italia)

- Tottenham Hotspur are willing to listen to offers for midfielder Yves Bissouma in the January transfer window. (Football Insider)

- A deal worth €20 million has been agreed by Neom SC to sign Bahia forward Lucho Rodriguez. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Talks are ongoing between Lazio and Anderlecht regarding a move for defender Jan-Carlo Simic. (Calciomercato)

- Juventus full-back Jonas Rouhi is set to join Westerlo on loan. (Fabrizio Romano)