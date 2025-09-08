Thomas Tuchel reacts to England's 2-0 win over Andorra in their World Cup qualifier and reflects on the team's progress. (1:56)

Thomas Tuchel is ready to mix it up at next summer's World Cup with the England boss planning to utilise long throw-ins and long balls to help their quest for glory.

The Euro 2024 runners-up have won their opening four matches on the road to North America and continue qualification away to Serbia on Tuesday.

Tuchel stressed ahead of the trip to Belgrade that they could not get ahead of themselves and be fooled into thinking qualification was a given, but he had half an eye on his World Cup plans.

"I told you: the long throw-in is back," Tuchel said. "But we do not have a lot of time.

"But once we arrive at the World Cup, all these things matter, so we will also talk about long throw-ins, we will talk about long kicks from the goalkeeper and not only playing short.

"But we cannot put everything into four days of training. But these things will matter. And let's see.

"I need to reflect now with my assistant coaches. All these patterns are back and crosses are back as well."

Meanwhile, Tuchel said England need to be "ready for everything" and prepared to "overcome adversity" in Tuesday's tough World Cup qualifier away to Serbia.

The back-to-back European Championship runners-up are among the favourites to win next summer's tournament and extended their winning start to qualification to a fourth match by beating Andorra 2-0 on Saturday.

England are now preparing for their hardest Group K assignment against Serbia -- 32nd in FIFA's world rankings -- on Tuesday, when Tuchel is expecting to face a tough side and hostile Belgrade crowd.

"It will be a good test and we're looking forward to it," the England boss said. "We feel that we are ready to step up to the atmosphere, to the physicality and it will be an emotional game, it will be a very important game in the group. We will be prepared for that."

Tuchel says he had not "spoken one word about Serbia" with the team ahead of facing Andorra, but attention immediately turned to the key Group K clash after the Villa Park victory.

"We will get the headlines ready," the England boss said of his messaging to the players. "It will be an emotional crowd, I guess.

"We have to adapt to the adversity, overcome adversity and then let's see what the pitch is like, let's see how the game plays out because you never know.

"You can have red cards, yellow cards, whatever, so we need to be ready for everything. "I think we will face the same formation [as against Andorra], a defensive block of 5-4-1, individual quality up front with tall physical strikers."

Whether it be the hot atmosphere or an imperfect pitch, Tuchel repeatedly said that England have to be "ready for everything" in Serbia.

"We will prepare for the best version of our opponent and then we need to adapt to what is coming," Tuchel said.

"Maybe we get an early goal, maybe we get an early two goals and in the end it's a comfortable win. Or maybe we concede from a set piece or a deflected shot. Anything can happen and you need to be ready for everything."

England will be cheered on by 2,500 supporters at the cavernous Rajko Mitic Stadium, where the capacity will be reduced by 15% -- approximately 8,100 seats -- due to fan behaviour against Andorra in June.

FIFA also fined the Football Association of Serbia (FSS) CHF50,000 (£46,500) as punishment for: "Discrimination and racist abuse; Order and security at matches; Use of gestures, words, objects or any other means to transmit a message that is not appropriate for a sports event."

The governing body warned supporters after that punishment was meted out in July that "any incidents could lead to new draconian FIFA sanctions," including next month's game against Albania being played at an empty ground.

The governing body has sent another message ahead of England's arrival in Serbia appealing "to supporters to send out an image to the world that will make us all proud".

The FSS highlighted that it has been fined €703,375 (£612,000) since 2021 by UEFA and FIFA due to various incidents.

"We would like to emphasise the importance and necessity of proper behaviour that contributes to creating a positive stadium atmosphere," the governing body said.

"Therefore, let us be united in our love for football, support our national team in the right way, and show respect for the opponent and the national anthem of their country. Let the match with England be a celebration of sport and respect among rivals and nations."

England's senior men's team are travelling to Serbia for the first time since they became an independent nation in 2006.

In 2012, UEFA ordered Serbia under-21s to play a match behind closed doors for "the improper conduct of its supporters, specifically racist behaviour" in a European Championship play-off against England in Krusevac.

Eberechi Eze says England are aware of what may be coming their way in terms of potential racist abuse.

He revealed the group would discuss their options on how to deal with it, should anything untoward happen.

"I'd say we're very aware of maybe some of the challenges that we may face out there," he said.

"I think it's something that internally we'll decide and have conversations about but nothing to express to you guys at the moment."