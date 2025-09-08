Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has said he suffered a cut to his face that required stitches after a freak incident on international duty with Norway.

Haaland, 24, posted a picture on Snapchat showing a cut under the right side of his lip with the caption: "Just got banged out by a bus door [thumbs up emoji] 3 stitches [laughing face emoji]."

Norwegian publication VG report that he was hit by a luggage door as he exited the bus, but that the injury is not serious.

Haaland went on to joke about the accident on social media, saying the cut "looked good."

Norway face Moldova in their next World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. Haaland scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Stale Solbaaken's side saw off Finland on Thursday, maintain their 100% record after four games.

Haaland will then be preparing for a crunch Premier League derby as Manchester City host rivals Manchester United on Sunday.