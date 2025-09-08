Nedum Onuoha talks about André Onana's performances at Manchester United amid links with a loan move to Trabzonspor. (1:56)

André Onana is closing in on a loan move to Trabzonspor after deciding to leave Manchester United, sources have told ESPN.

The goalkeeper is set to travel to Turkey on Thursday after taking part in Cameroon's World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde on Tuesday.

He's expected to wrap up a season-long loan move to Trabzonspor once the final details are agreed with United.

Sources have told ESPN there is no loan fee involved or an option to make the move permanent. It means Onana, who has a contract until 2028, is set to return to Old Trafford next summer.

The 29-year-old had been keen to stay and fight for his place at United.

However, sources have told ESPN that he has decided to leave after Senne Lammens arrived from Antwerp on deadline day.

Onana, according to sources, also has concerns that he's fallen behind Altay Bayindir in the pecking order after head coach Ruben Amorim picked the Turkey international for United's three Premier League games against Arsenal, Fulham and Burnley.

The former Ajax goalkeeper accepted Amorim's decision to leave him out of the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on the opening weekend after he missed the entire preseason schedule because of a hamstring injury.

But he was disappointed not to earn a recall for games against Fulham and Burnley and Lammens' arrival has reinforced the feeling that first-team opportunities might be limited this season if he stays.

His departure would bring to an end a mixed two-year spell at Old Trafford after arriving in an initial £ 43.8 million ($59.1m) deal from Inter Milan in 2023.