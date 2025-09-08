Athletic Club's Yeray Álvarez will serve a 10-month ban. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Athletic Club defender Yeray Álvarez has been suspended until April next year for committing a non-intentional doping violation.

Álvarez tested positive for canrenone after his side's Europa League match against Manchester United in May.

He was provisionally suspended from June 2, with disciplinary proceedings opened against the player on June 10.

UEFA announced on Monday its relevant disciplinary body had imposed a 10-month ban on Álvarez on Aug. 19, which took into account the time he had been provisionally suspended.

He is banned from playing until April 2 next year, with UEFA confirming the player can train and use club facilities from Feb. 2.

Álvarez confirmed his provisional suspension in July in a social media post, where he said a hair loss prevention medicine had contained a banned substance.

"After studying the case, we have established that I tested positive because I unintentionally took a hair loss prevention medicine containing a banned substance," Álvarez said.

"The disciplinary procedure is currently under investigation and subject to confidentiality so I am provisionally suspended and [I] am not authorised to make any further public statements.

"I very much regret this situation but, with the support of the club, I am working on my defence in the belief that I will be able to return to the field of play as soon as possible."