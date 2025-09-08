Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona have announced that Sunday's LaLiga game against Valencia will take place at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, delaying their return to Spotify Camp Nou once again.

Barça had hoped this weekend's match, their first at home in the league this season, would take place at Camp Nou, which has been undergoing extensive renovation work since 2023.

However, the necessary permits have not yet arrived to facilitate a return, forcing the club to seek an alternative venue to host Valencia.

Barça have spent the last two seasons playing at the Olympic Stadium in the Montjuic area of the city, but it is unavailable this week due to a Post Malone concert.

Barcelona last played at Camp Nou in 2023. Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

Therefore, the 6,000-capacity Estadi Johan Cruyff, which is located next to their training ground on the outskirts of Barcelona, has been chosen to stage the game.

"The match against Valencia will not yet be able to take place at Spotify Camp Nou," Barça said Tuesday in a statement.

"The club is working intensively to obtain the necessary administrative permits for the opening of Spotify Camp Nou in the coming weeks."

Barça are in action against Getafe at home the following week, Sept. 21, and now face another race against time to have the stadium ready for that fixture.

The stadium is the home to both Barça's women's team and the men's reserve side -- who are in the fourth tier of Spanish football -- and will also host the Liga F game between Barça Femení and Logroño on Friday.

Barça left Camp Nou in 2023 to modernise the ageing stadium, at the same time as increasing its capacity to over 100,000, and were due to return in November 2024 with a capped crowd of around 50,000.

In the end, they saw out the 2024-25 season at the Olympic Stadium, with Aug. 10 of this year announced as the date when they would return to Camp Nou, tying in with the Joan Gamper Trophy game against Como.

The Como match was also moved to the Estadi Johan Cruyff at short notice, with Barça granted permission by LaLiga to play their first three league games away from home to give them more time to get Camp Nou ready.

Hansi Flick's side opened the campaign with two wins on the road, at Mallorca and Levante, but were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano in their final game before the international break.