Barcelona midfielder Patri Guijarro has said she felt bad about scoring a wonder goal from near the halfway line because it came against Spain teammate Adriana Nanclares.

Guijarro, 27, scored the second goal as Barça made it two wins from two at the start of the Liga F season with a huge 8-1 victory at San Mamés against Athletic Club.

Collecting a pass from Mapi León in her own half, she took a few strides forward before launching an incredible strike from over 50 yards which caught Nanclares off her line.

"I've been trying to score that goal [from distance] for a while now, I have to say," Guijarro said in a news conference after the match.

Barcelona and Patri Guijarro have started the Liga F season with two wins. Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

"But it's true that I get on really well with Adri [Nanclares], so I feel bad that it was against her!

"It was also an important goal for us because it was the second, which settled us down a bit and paved the way for the third soon after.

"I am happy to have helped the team in that sense."

Nanclares, 23, is a regular in the Spain squad and played all three group games at Euro 2025 in Switzerland this past summer.

However, Guijarro and her Barça teammates showed her no mercy in Bilbao on Sunday in front of a crowd of 11,030.

Vicky López, Ewa Pajor and Aitana Bonmatí all scored braces in the win, with Guijarro's wonder goal and an own goal from Nanclares herself completing a bad day for the Athletic goalkeeper.