The Premier League Hall of Fame shortlist for 2025 has been announced with former Chelsea stars Cesc Fàbregas and Eden Hazard included as well as Manchester City stalwart David Silva.

Former Manchester United defenders Gary Neville, Patrice Evra and Nemanja Vidić are also shortlisted while there is space for two Ex-Liverpool strikers in Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler.

Tottenham Hotspur are also represented through Jermain Defoe and Les Ferdinand with Teddy Sheringham and Sol Campbell, who infamously made the move across north London from Spurs to Arsenal, also on the list.

Yaya Touré and United mainstays under Sir Alex Ferguson, who himself was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame two years ago, Michael Carrick and goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar round off the 15-man shortlist.

The 2025 nominees boast 44 league titles between them and share over 5,000 appearances and a whopping 1,000 Premier League goals.

The league's Hall of Fame was introduced in 2021, and has since welcomed 24 members with two new players to be added this year.

The two inductees for 2025 are to be decided by a public vote, with the results announced on Nov. 4.

2025 Premier League Hall of Fame shortlist in full:

Patrice Evra

Robbie Fowler

Michael Owen

Yaya Touré

Michael Carrick

Cesc Fàbregas

Eden Hazard

Teddy Sheringham

Edwin van der Sar

Jermain Defoe

Les Ferdinand

Gary Neville

David Silva

Nemanja Vidić