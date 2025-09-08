Shaka Hislop agrees with Hansi Flick's assessment of Barcelona so far this season. (0:45)

Former Spain midfielder Thiago Alcântara has returned to Barcelona as part of Hansi Flick's coaching staff, the Catalan club have confirmed.

ESPN first revealed in July that Thiago, who came through Barça's academy, would rejoin the club once there was the necessary salary space to bring him back on board.

Thiago, 34, previously spent two months working under Flick in 2024 having previously got to know the German coach when he played under him at Bayern Munich.

After helping Flick get to grips with life in Barcelona as part of the manager's team when he first took over, bureaucratic issues forced him to temporarily return to Liverpool, where he had his residency after ending his playing career at the English club.

Thiago (centre) previously worked with Barcelona in a coaching capacity in 2024.

Now back in Barcelona, he is once again able to take up a position on the club's coaching team as the Blaugrana look to build on last season's success under Flick.

Thiago will combine the role with his involvement in lower league side CE L'Hospitalet, where he is part of the board, alongside Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba.

After breaking into Barça's first team as a youngster, Thiago went on to make 101 appearances for the first team before joining Bayern in 2013

He later played under Flick at Bayern, where he was an important figure as the German club won the treble in 2020.

He left Bayern for Liverpool that same year, but injuries disrupted his spell at Anfield and after making 98 appearances for the English side he announced his early retirement from the game in 2024.