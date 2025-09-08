Open Extended Reactions

Bayer Leverkusen have appointed Kasper Hjulmand as head coach after the sacking of Erik Ten Hag, the Bundesliga club announced on Monday.

Ten Hag was sacked just two league games into the season, with Hjulmand signing a contract until 2027 at the club as his replacement.

Hjulmand has enjoyed spells as head coach of Denmark's national side as well as a year in the Bundesliga with Mainz 05 in the 2014-15 season, where he took over from Thomas Tuchel.

"We are delighted to have brought in Kasper Hjulmand, whose work we have followed closely over a long period of time," Leverkusen managing director of sport Simon Rolfes said in a statement.

"His training methods are well known to us at the club and Kasper also knows our club very well from the last few years.

"He will now work with our team to re-establish a clear and proactive style of play. Kasper is the right man to develop our new Werkself side into a top team that will strive to achieve the most ambitious national and international goals."

Hjulmand oversaw a successful era of Danish football while at the helm of his country guiding the side to the semifinals of Euro 2020, where they lost 2-1 to Gareth Southgate's England, and qualification for the World Cup in 2022.

"I have always seen Bayer 04 as a very well-managed, well-structured and highly ambitious club. This impression has been confirmed in recent days," Hjulmand said.

"It's an honour to be entrusted with a team like this. After outstanding successes in the past, I am now very motivated to help shape the future of Bayer 04 Leverkusen with both established and exciting new players."

Hjulmand's first task in charge comes on Sept. 12 when Leverkusen host Eintracht Frankfurt aiming to earn their first league win of the season.