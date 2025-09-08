Craig Burley reacts to Portugal's 5-0 World Cup qualifier win vs. Armenia, in which Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace. (1:57)

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has lauded Cristiano Ronaldo's constant hunger "to be the best."

Ronaldo, 40, scored twice in Portugal's 5-0 win at Armenia in Saturday's UEFA World Cup qualifier to extend his record to 140 goals for Portugal.

"He lives day to day like a young player playing for the first time," Martinez said of Ronaldo ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at Hungary.

"The way he dedicates himself, the freshness he has every day. He's a winner. He's hungry to be the best."

Ronaldo has not given an indication when he will retire from international football. He recently signed a new contract with Al Nassr that will see him remain in the Saudi Pro League until June 2027 while he led Portugal to victory at the UEFA Nations League in June.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has scored more than 900 goals in his career.

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo has maintained that level of performance netting 25 league goals last season for Al Nassr to finish for a second straight campaign as the leading scorer in the Saudi Pro League.

The 2026 World Cup will be Ronaldo's last opportunity to clinch the one major trophy that eludes him.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in Portugal's win over Armenia. Hrach Khachatryan/ MB Media/Getty Images

"The World Cup? He's doing the best he can, he doesn't have long-term goals," Martinez said of Ronaldo. "He wants to be the best every day. His focus is on the day to day."

Martinez said Ronaldo, who also captained Portugal to the 2016 European Championship title and the 2019 Nations League trophy, continues to be an inspiration for his teammates.

"I've already talked a lot about what he conveys, but these aren't aspects of the future, they're aspects of everyday life," he said. "What it means to wear the [Portugal] jersey is the captain's message in the locker room; it helps a lot."