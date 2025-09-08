Open Extended Reactions

MLS announced Luis Suárez will receive an additional three-match suspension for spitting on a member of the Seattle Sounders staff following the Leagues Cup final on Aug. 31.

The Inter Miami forward will now miss the matches against Charlotte FC on Sept. 13, Seattle Sounders on Sept. 16 and D.C. United on Sept. 20.

The sanctions come after the Leagues Cup Disciplinary Committee confirmed Suárez would serve a six-game ban in future editions of the tournament due to his behavior after the final whistle.

Inter Miami fell 3-0 to the Sounders in the Leagues Cup final at Lumen Field before Suárez engaged in several arguments on the field and eventually spit on a member of the opposing team's staff.

Suárez has since publicly apologized for his actions, posting a statement on social media.

"It was a moment of much tension and frustration, where just after the game ended things happened that shouldn't have happened but that doesn't justify my reaction," he wrote.

"I made a mistake and sincerely apologize. It's not the image I want to give in front of my family, that suffers because of my mistakes, in front of my club, that also doesn't deserve seeing themselves affected by something like this."

Inter Miami also published a statement to condemn the team's behavior after the final.

MLS will also revoke the credential privileges for Steven Lenhart, a member of the Seattle Sounders staff, for the remainder of the 2025 regular season and postseason for his involvement in the fight that broke out between the two teams after the final.

"Lenhart will only be permitted in public seating areas during Seattle Sounders FC home matches and cannot be on or near the field of play, nor in or around the locker rooms, or tunnel. His access will again be reviewed ahead of the 2026 MLS season," said MLS in a press release.

The Sounders have also been fined by the league and forced to pay an undisclosed amount for "misappropriation of credentials."

Inter Miami players Sergio Busquets and Tomás Avilés also faced Leagues Cup sanctions, getting two-game and three-game bans, respectively, for their actions. Busquets and Aviles, however, received no additional punishment from MLS.

The two will be available for Inter Miami's next game against Charlotte FC.