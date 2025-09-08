Thomas Tuchel reacts to England's 2-0 win over Andorra in their World Cup qualifier and reflects on the team's progress. (1:56)

Harry Kane has confirmed England players held a meeting to discuss their response to the possibility of racist abuse in Serbia and said they will follow the UEFA protocol should an incident arise during Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Belgrade.

The Serbian FA issued a statement pleading with their supporters for good behaviour after a series of problems that led to fines totalling more than €700,000 ($823,000) in the last five years alone for "various prohibited behaviours, insults, and discrimination directed from the stands during matches of the senior national team and other selections."

When the two teams met at Euro 2024, UEFA investigated allegations of discriminatory chanting by Serbian fans, although sources have told ESPN that no complaints at the time came from the England camp.

Due to their chequered history, 15% of the Stadion Rajiko Mitic will be closed against England for a crucial qualifier.

Writing in the matchday programme general secretary of the Serbian FA Branko Radujko told fans: "We are still under special monitoring of UEFA. Every inappropriate reaction, insult or incident could cost us dearly on our path to the [World Cup finals in] United States, Mexico and Canada, including the possibility of having to play a decisive match with Albania behind closed doors.

"That is the reason I sincerely and seriously call on you: let us cheer from the heart but let it be fair."

Speaking on Monday after arriving in Serbia, Kane said: "We had a meeting and we discussed the protocols from UEFA's point of view. I don't think we like to discuss it too much. Our focus is on the game. Our focus is on trying to beat Serbia on the pitch. Everything can happen, of course, and we're prepared for that, but ultimately we're not thinking about that.

"We're thinking about the football, the game, like the Serbia FA put out, is about enjoying, respectful, enjoy the game, and we hope that's the case tomorrow."

UEFA's three-step protocol when discrimination occurs during a game is to firstly stop the game with a public warning, then to suspend the match for a period of time and thirdly the match could be abandoned if the situation has not changed.

Kane was captain in October 2019 when England suffered racist abuse in Bulgaria and asked if he was prepared to take the players off in Serbia, the Bayern Munich striker replied: "We're prepared to do what UEFA protocols allow us to do. I thought we handled that situation away in Bulgaria really well. And it'll be no different.

"These are the things that are hard to talk about now, because we don't know if it's going to happen or not. But ultimately, like I said, we're prepared. We had a discussion as a group so that if in the event does happen, we'll be prepared to do what is necessary."

England boss Thomas Tuchel said: "I didn't [talk to the players about it] but the people in charge at the FA talked with us about it, yes. We are aware. And still, I always believe in the good. I always believe that we will have a high-level sporting competition and celebrate the sport for what it is.

"We are aware of the protocols but I don't want to put the big focus on it because I believe in the beauty of sport and in the beauty of the game. That we have can have a respectful and emotional match tomorrow."

England faced some criticism after a lacklustre 2-0 win over European minnows Andorra on Saturday but Tuchel, who has won all four competitive matches to date, insisted he was still relishing the job he began as Gareth Southgate's successor in January.

"It's a privilege," he said. "It's not hard, it's a dream and it's a challenge that I wanted, and it's a privilege that I got offered this opportunity.

"I can just assure everyone, like on day one, I will do everything -- really everything -- to be successful.

"I love every minute of it. It comes with scrutiny, it comes with it comes with criticism and it comes, of course, with a lot of opinions. That is normal.

"But the job in itself, and the people around and to work with the players is a privilege and it's a dream."

Marc Guéhi has overcome a groin problem and Tuchel will have everyone available as England look to cement their place at the top of Group K.