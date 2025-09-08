Open Extended Reactions

Bay FC coach Albertin Montoya is leaving the team at the end of the season, the club announced on Monday.

Montoya was hired as coach of the NWSL expansion side in 2023 and oversaw Bay FC's first two seasons in the league, managing to guide the team to the playoffs in 2024. The team won 11 games in Montoya's first season, an NWSL record for an expansion side.

"I have so much love for these players, staff, and fans," Montoya said in a statement from the club. "We've built a culture and a style of play that I believe will compete for championships for years to come. I want to thank everyone at the Bay FC organization for their support. I look forward to finishing this season strong and for this club continuing to accomplish great things."

Bay FC is currently in 12th place in the 14-team table, nine points out of the last playoff spot with seven games to play.

In its release on Monday, the team said that Kay Cossington would lead the team's sporting efforts going forward and work with sporting director Matt Potter to select a coach for the 2026 season and beyond.

"Right out of the gate, Bay FC has shown it belongs on the biggest stage," Cossington said. "Thanks to Albertin and the sporting staff's efforts, Bay FC has established a strong foundation on the pitch and I'm excited to help elevate the club further and put Bay FC in the best position to compete at the highest level for years to come."