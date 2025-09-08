Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest have parted ways with manager Nuno Espírito Santo, the club have confirmed.

The announcement comes just three games into the Premier League season.

"Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espírito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as Head Coach," the club said in a statement. "The Club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at The City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the Club.

"As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey."

After taking over from Steve Cooper in December 2023, Nuno steered Forest away from relegation that season before leading them to a seventh-place finish last term, earning European qualification for the first time in 30 years.

Nuno Espírito Santo has left Nottingham Forest. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Forest will play in the Europa League this season, having replaced Crystal Palace in the competition following the London club's demotion to the UEFA Conference League over multi-club ownership rules.

However, despite guiding the club back to European football and signing a new three-year deal in June, Nuno will not be a part of the campaign.

Doubt was cast over the Portuguese manager's future earlier in the season when he said he was "not close" with club owner Evangelos Marinakis, and that their "relationship had changed."

"Where there's smoke, there's fire, so I know how things work, but I'm here to do my job," Nuno said at the time.

Forest face a trip to Arsenal after the international break on Sept. 13.