Coming almost a month into the season, Liverpool may have left it a tad late to release their new 2025-26 third kit, but on initial viewing, it was most certainly worthy of the wait.

The source of inspiration should be immediately apparent with the Reds once again rolling out their preferred shade of teal for the occasion, a hue almost synonymous with the club since they began wearing it as an alternative colour during the early 1990s.

Positively dripping with retro goodness, the minty fresh jersey -- which is technically designated as "sea green" -- specifically harks back to the period between 1987 and 1992 when Liverpool last wore Adidas kits, and an era that also delivered two First Division league titles and two FA Cups.

Arguably the most famous teal kits in Liverpool's back catalogue are the two away outfits that followed on a little later, from 1993-95 (white body, teal sleeves and three angled black bars on the ribs) and the iconic 1995-96 design (teal-and-white quarters) that was worn at Wembley during the 1996 FA Cup final against Manchester United.

Mohamed Salah models Liverpool's new teal third kit. Adidas

Just to round the nostalgic tone off nicely, the classic trefoil logo also returns to the chest of a Liverpool shirt for the first time since the 1990-91 season, alongside a lightly modernized version of the same LFC club crest that adorned those same strips. The collar is a sharp, crossover design in white with fine black-and-grey detailing, which is then mirrored on the sleeve cuffs to lend the air of era-appropriate cool.

Despite perhaps being the last Premier League kit release to see the light of day this season, Liverpool's achingly fashionable new third jersey will undeniably go down as an instant "banger" -- as we believe the youth of today might say.