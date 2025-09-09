Open Extended Reactions

Bradley Barcola is wanted by Liverpool and Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain plan to offer the winger a new deal to end the speculation. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are linked with midfielder Angelo Stiller of VfB Stuttgart. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Konaté on Madrid talk: Mbappé calls every 2 hours

- Sources: Onana wants Utd exit, set for Turkey loan

- Alex Morgan unworried by stars leaving NWSL

Bradley Barcola started his career at Lyon before joining PSG in 2021. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Paris Saint-Germain are planning to offer winger Bradley Barcola a new contract ahead of the January transfer window, according to Le Parisien. The 23-year-old was linked with both Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the summer, and PSG are keen to ward off any potential approaches once the window reopens. The Parc des Princes hierarchy are expected to propose a two-year extension for Barcola that would secure his future until the summer of 2030.

- Real Madrid are interested in VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, says Diario Sport. Xabi Alonso is keen on the 24-year-old, and he is continuing to monitor his situation ahead of a potential approach next summer. The LaLiga club could face competition from Bayern, amid belief that Stuttgart would be willing to accept an offer worth in the region of €45 million. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano reports that Los Blancos are lining up a move to bring midfielder Nico Paz back from Como, but may pay the Serie A side more than the €10m written in the deal which took the player to Italy.

- Manchester United have placed Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton at the top of their shortlist for January, reports TEAMtalk. The Red Devils remain keen on reinforcing their squad, with manager Ruben Amorim looking for creative players. Al Hilal's Rúben Neves has also been lined up as a potential alternative, as the 28-year-old sets his sights on a return to Europe. He will enter the final six months of his contract at the Saudi Pro League side in January.

- Close tabs are being kept on the situation of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali by Juventus, according to Calciomercato. The 25-year-old remains the "dream" signing for the Bianconeri, with optimism that they would be able to agree upon personal terms regarding a salary after they offload forward Dusan Vlahovic. Tonali, who is contracted to 2028, has started all three games for the Magpies in the Premier League this season.

- Multiple Premier League clubs are looking at Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Senny Mayulu. TEAMtalk reports that Tottenham Hotspur have made an enquiry to PSG, but there is strong competition from Manchester City and Chelsea. The Ligue 1 club's stance has been that they have no plans to consider offers for the 19-year-old France youth international, who they see as a "star of their future." Mayulu made five appearances at the FIFA Club World Cup.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:34 Marcotti: Onana to Trabzonspor a massive fall from grace Gab & Juls discuss André Onana's proposed loan to Trabzonspor from Manchester United.

CONFIRMED DEALS

- West Ham reserve goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has joined Cypriot club Aris Limassol on a permanent transfer.

OTHER RUMORS

- A five-year contract has been proposed to Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate by Real Madrid, with the 26-year-old "ready" to leave Anfield when his Anfield deal ends next summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Internazionale have added Atletico Madrid full-back Nahuel Molina to their shortlist as a potential future replacement for Denzel Dumfries. (Calciomercato)

- Talks over a new deal are underway between Wolves and striker Jorgen Strand-Larsen. (Daily Telegraph)

- Manchester United could struggle to land Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba in January, with the Seagulls expected to demand a significant transfer fee. (Football Insider)

- Flamengo are one of the clubs in Brazil keeping tabs on Manchester United midfielder Casemiro. (R7 Esporte journalist Jorge Nicola)

- Crystal Palace have no plans to part ways with striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in the next transfer window despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur. (Football Insider)

- A club in Saudi Arabia is preparing to make a €15 million offer for Sao Paulo midfielder Pablo Maia. (Ekrem Konur)

- An agreement is close to being reached between Napoli and forward Antonio Vergara on a new contract until 2030. (Nicolo Schira)