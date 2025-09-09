Don Hutchison discusses Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa's lack of professionalism by refusing to play and train for their respective clubs when trying to move clubs. (1:45)

Alexander Isak has said people don't have the "full picture" on the details of his move from Newcastle United to Liverpool.

Isak joined Liverpool in a British-record £125 million ($170 million) deal on transfer deadline day following a long-running battle with Newcastle to let him leave.

He was not involved in preseason with Eddie Howe's side. In August, he released a statement saying promises had been broken and his trust in Newcastle had been lost.

Speaking while on international duty with Sweden this week, Isak said people did not have the full story.

"Not everyone has the full picture, but that's something for another day," Isak told Swedish media.

"That's part of football. I can't control everything that is said or written but I'm glad I became a Liverpool player. That's what I wanted and I'm happy about that.

"There is a lot to discuss, and it can be discussed for a long time. It has been educational, and I'm happy with the final result.

"I'm happy and proud to be a Liverpool player. I don't want to go into details or talk about that situation too much. It is a closed chapter, but I have never had any problems."