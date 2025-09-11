Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has completed a season-long loan move to Trabzonspor, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday.

Onana makes the move to the Turkish Super Lig after an inconsistent two-year spell at Old Trafford and a poor start to this season that saw the Cameroon international usurped by Altay Bayindir as United's No. 1.

Sources told ESPN that there is no loan fee or an option to make the deal permanent, meaning Onana will return to Manchester next summer. The sources added that United will not have to pay any of Onana's wages while he is away on loan.

Onana made the decision to leave United following Senne Lammens' arrival at the club from Antwerp on deadline day after wanting to stay and fight for his place at the club earlier in the summer, sources told ESPN.

The 29-year-old joined United in a deal worth an initial £43.8 million ($59.1m) from Inter Milan in 2023.

- Will Onana's exit solve anything at Man United?

- Top 50 most expensive transfers this summer by true cost

- Soccer warm-up kits: Rating Europe's good, bad, and ugly

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson contributed to this report.