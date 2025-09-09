Open Extended Reactions

Everyone has a "type." This concept of preference extends far and wide, to all walks of life, and can ring especially true in soccer, where managers and clubs cannot hide what they truly desire.

Sometimes, the wish is simple: the best players in the world, whatever the cost. But at times it's weirdly specific, such as Real Madrid targeting free transfers, or Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's taste in defenders.

This transfer window once again laid bare the infatuations -- and at times, borderline obsessions -- that have developed within the sport. So, with tongue firmly lodged in cheek, let's take a look at what this summer's moves revealed about elite clubs' obsessions.

Mikel Arteta and the hybrid center back/fullback

In Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard & Co., Arteta has some of the world's most luxurious attacking talents to work with. He also has a brand new striker in Viktor Gyökeres to unleash and an incredible midfield pool to call upon. But you know what really excites him? Players who can play both center back and fullback.

The Spaniard has stuffed his squad full of them over the years. It started with Ben White and continued with Jakub Kiwior, Jurriën Timber and Riccardo Calafiori. Then late in this summer's window, Arsenal added Piero Hincapié from Bayer Leverkusen.

Arteta probably awards bonus points to a deal if the player can cover both fullback positions (like Timber), or if they're left-footed (like Calafiori and Hincapié) as this makes them even more versatile or coveted. Even Arteta's more "regular" fullbacks barely look traditional: Oleksandr Zinchenko and Myles Lewis-Skelly love to invert into midfield and arguably look more at home in central positions.

Chelsea and signing teenagers whenever they can

In 2022, their first summer transfer window in charge of Chelsea, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital splurged on a series of experienced talents. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (33), Kalidou Koulibaly (31) and Raheem Sterling (27) were the most notable names in a group that, quite frankly, failed.

Was it a scarring experience, or was the impending pivot simply always in the cards? Perhaps it was a bit of both, as the ownership group suddenly focused on signing exciting prospects, many of whom were still teenagers, to long-term deals.

From January 2023 to now, they have signed an astonishing 22 teenagers -- a figure that includes the pending transfers of Geovany Quenda and Denner, due in 2026. On top of that, a lot of 20- and 21-year-olds have arrived, flooding the squad with high-potential players.

There have been times when Chelsea have overindexed so heavily on prospects and ignored gaping holes in their squad makeup that, if plugged, could have allowed them to compete more closely with Liverpool and Arsenal in the past couple of seasons. The prime example of that is at goalkeeper, which has long been brushed aside.

An interesting quirk of the Blues' relentless acquisition of top prospects is how many players they signed from Man City's academy. There could easily be a game this season where you'd see five players developed by City -- Roméo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Tosin Adarabioyo, Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap -- play for Chelsea's first team. That quintet cost a combined total of at least £171 million. Perhaps that's the real obsession here.

Manchester United and buying specific players for specific managers

Manchester United operate in total contrast to Chelsea in the transfer market.