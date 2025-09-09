Colombian prospect Éder Smic Valencia, 16, died in a car accident on Sunday in Cauca, just days before he was to join the New York Red Bulls II for a trial, the MLS club confirmed on Tuesday.
The under-16 Colombia team star from Academia Alemana Popayán was involved in a car crash in the southwest of Colombia, according to reports.
Smic Valencia guest-played with NYRB U16s earlier this year, the MLS club said.
Our thoughts are with all of Éder's family, friends and teammates. Rest in peace.— New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) September 9, 2025
Nuestros pensamientos están con toda la familia, amigos y compañeros de Éder. Que descanse en paz. https://t.co/eRLQY3ufZV
"Our thoughts are with all of Éder's family, friends and teammates. Rest in peace," the Red Bulls said in a statement.
His academy club said in a statement: "It is with deep sorrow that we report the passing of our player Éder Smic Valencia Ambuila (2009) in a car accident while on vacation in Guachené. We, along with his family, will honor his memory at the AAFP. He will forever be in our hearts."