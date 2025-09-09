The U.S. Soccer Federation is finalizing details for the United States to play Portugal in a friendly in March, with Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium the likely venue, multiple sources with knowledge of the discussions told ESPN.

The match, if held, would see Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo play in the U.S. for the first time since 2014 when he was here as part of Real Madrid's tour of the U.S.

During that span, a case involving allegations of sexual assault against him was reopened in 2018 by model Kathryn Mayorga over an alleged incident that took place in 2009 in Las Vegas. Ronaldo denied the allegations and charges were never filed by the Las Vegas Police Department.

Sources added that Belgium is also being lined up as a friendly opponent for that timeframe, which is the final international window prior to the 2026 World Cup. Both matches depend on the two sides qualifying for the World Cup, and avoiding the intercontinental playoffs in March.

Belgium is currently in second place in Group J of UEFA qualifying, one point behind North Macedonia, but with a game in hand. Those two sides square off on Wednesday in Ghent. Portugal currently tops Group F on goal differential having beaten Armenia 5-0, with Ronaldo scoring twice.

The Athletic was the first to report that Belgium and Portugal were being lined up as the Americans' potential March opponents.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the home of MLS side Atlanta United FC as well as the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, and will host eight matches at next summer's World Cup. Both teams are owned by Arthur J. Blank, who has contributed $50 million towards the construction of the USSF's new training facility in nearby Fayetteville, Georgia.

The U.S. last faced Portugal in 2017, a 1-1 draw in Leiria, Portugal that saw Weston McKennie score on his full debut for the USMNT. The U.S. last faced Belgium at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, losing 2-1 in the round of 16 despite a heroic effort from U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard.