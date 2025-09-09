Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush suffered a knee ligament injury during Egypt's World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso.

With City set to host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, the 26-year-old was forced off in the ninth minute of his country's goalless draw in Ouagadougou.

Marmoush sustained the injury in a robust fourth-minute challenge and initially played on after receiving treatment on the field before being replaced.

A picture of the player leaving the pitch with medics was posted on the Egyptian Football Association's X account, with the caption: "Omar Marmoush suffers a bruised knee ligament."

Marmoush, who scored on Friday in Egypt's 2-0 qualifying win over Ethiopia in Cairo, will be assessed by City ahead of the Manchester derby.

The January signing from Eintracht Frankfurt has started his club's last two top-flight matches -- defeats to Tottenham and Brighton -- after coming on as a substitute in the 4-0 opening-weekend win at Wolves.