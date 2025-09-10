Open Extended Reactions

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino defended his players and said criticism of the team should be directed at him and not his roster after Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Japan at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

"I prefer that the people criticize me, but don't touch the player," Pochettino said. "I hope in the future, criticize me, criticize me, but let the player play free, go and perform."

Guided by goals on Tuesday from Alejandro Zendejas and Folarin Balogun, the mid-week result represented a turnaround for the manager that had suffered back-to-back defeats -- and gone seven games without a win -- after Saturday's loss to South Korea. Heading into the match against Japan, Pochettino had overseen losses in six of his 11 previous matches.

Regarding the noise and pressure before facing Japan, the Argentine coach, who was "so pleased" with his latest win, called for more patience with his project that began last year.

"[We've needed] time because the players need to know us, the staff need to know us, we need to adapt to them, we need to adapt to the player," said the former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur coach. "We need to know the player...that is a big picture that we talk [about], but sometimes people want the result tomorrow, and why you don't call this [player] or call another.

"[What's] most important is the process. The most important today, [is it about] winning or lose? No, it's about the process. It's about the player really believing in what we are doing. That they respect us, how we respect them. We are capable to build that relationship...give time to the process and the process is going to work, for sure."

Regarding Zendejas, a Club America star that was left out of the Gold Cup roster, Pochettino admitted that his latest start has strengthened his case for next year's World Cup squad.

"We are so pleased because he, with his performance, makes us to doubt about [our roster ideas]," Pochettino said. "With this type of performance, he's in the race for the roster of the World Cup."

Mauricio Pochettino congratulates Max Arfsten as he leaves the field following a win over Japan. Getty Images

Noting criticism once again at the end of his press conference, Pochettino also welcomed the judgement and assessment of his ongoing preparations for 2026.

"I know when you criticize or make an opinion, because sometimes you can observe something different from different perspectives," Pochettino added. "I know this is good for us to see and to read. Keep going in this way, because that makes us better."

Zendejas scored when he took a long cross from left-back Max Arfsten and volleyed with his left foot from near the penalty spot for his second goal in 13 international appearances. He had not been with the national team since November.

"Just waiting for my moment," Zendejas said after the game. "I didn't expect to get called up."

Balogun scored his sixth international goal after Christian Pulisic's through pass, beating goalkeeper Keisuke Osako with an angled shot inside the far post.

"We're building something big here. He's obviously a top coach and it takes time, and he tried to emphasize that to us to be patient," Balogun said. "Confidence, I think it's really important. The results are at the end of the day the sort of industry we're in."

Balogun was a late addition to the roster, joining for the first time since Pochettino took over as coach. He was injured for much of last season, causing Pochettino and his staff to doubt whether he should be called in.

Looking ahead in their ongoing World Cup preparation, Pochettino and the U.S. will take part in friendlies next month against Ecuador on Oct. 10 and Australia on Oct. 14.