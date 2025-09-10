Open Extended Reactions

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As Alejandro Zendejas stood in the postmatch mixed zone, one could barely tell how prominent a role he had played in the United States men's national team's 2-0 victory over Japan.

He was almost serene as he described the night, sharing the field once again with Christian Pulisic -- whom he first crossed paths with as a 14-year-old at the old U.S. under-17 residency camp -- and delivering the critical first goal. He also knew he'd made the kind of impression on U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino that can catapult him into consideration for the U.S. World Cup roster. Not that he was letting it get to his head.

"This is all God's timing," he said. "I'm very thankful for everything that's been playing out for me. I'm going to keep on doing my job, keep on working and hopefully I can get many more opportunities for sure."

The U.S. midfielder had long appeared to be on the outside looking in when it came to a potential FIFA World Cup roster for the USMNT. It didn't seem to matter how many stellar performances Zendejas put in for Liga MX powerhouse Club America. Even when he had previously suited up for the U.S., he delivered plenty of energy and skill, like in the 2-0 friendly defeat to Mexico last year. Yet he looked like an afterthought when it came to the plans of Pochettino.

The U.S. manager explained that there have been times when he simply preferred other players, though Pochettino saw fit to call the attacker into this training camp. Zendejas' old pal Pulisic saw his old teammate tearing it up in training this week, and sensed big things ahead for his old friend.

"I've always known what a great player he is," Pulisic said about Zendejas. "I think he really showed this camp something different so I'm really happy for him. He deserves it.

"[Zendejas] is a really technical player, really clean on the ball and he gives a little something different ... He has a direct style, he is really quick and he can find final passes, so I think he does a lot of things well."

"Clean" is an apt description of Zendejas' 30th-minute goal -- the kind of tally that sticks long in the memory of fans, teammates, and yes, even managers. Max Arfsten delivered a cross from the left wing, and Zendejas met the delivery with a sumptuous first-time strike that settled just inside the far post. One could almost see Zendejas' stock zoom up the U.S. depth chart. Pochettino certainly took notice.

"I think we are so pleased," said Pochettino about Zendejas' display. "With this type of performance, he's in the race for the roster of the World Cup."

When told of Pochettino's assessment, Zendejas beamed.

"Yeah man, a proud moment for sure," he said. "I've got to do my part and then hopefully everything else falls into place."

Sure, the match came against a Japan side that made 11 changes to its starting lineup from its recent 0-0 draw with Mexico and was littered with young players. But the onus is still on the player to take advantage of the opportunity presented, and Zendejas did just that in what was his first start since a Gold Cup group stage match against Canada on July 9, 2023.

Zendejas' goal was just what the U.S. needed on a host of levels. It did plenty to ease the nerves of a team in the throes of a six-game losing streak against opponents in the Top 50 of the FIFA rankings (Japan is ranked 17th). The U.S. has also been starving for quality around the net of late, not only in last Saturday's 2-0 defeat to South Korea, but dating back to the Gold Cup final defeat against Mexico this summer. The U.S. has been around the goal often enough, but lacked the ruthlessness to finish chances off. On that count, Zendejas delivered.

Just as things were beginning to look dire for Mauricio Pochettino's side, Alejandro Zendejas produced a display that has boosted optimism around the USMNT camp. Robin Alam/ISI Photos

Better yet, Zendejas' performance showed promise in terms of creating some competition for places within the U.S. squad, something Pochettino has been trying to address ever since the debacle last March that was the Concacaf Nations League, where the U.S. fell on home soil to both Panama and Canada. The lack of that competitive tension has been one of the root causes of the malaise that has afflicted the U.S. for almost the entirety of this cycle. Players have been far too comfortable in their roles, and it's been reflected in a lack of urgency on the field. It explains at least some of Pochettino's roster choices. Now Zendejas has built a case for more playing time, probably at the expense of someone like Timothy Weah.

Zendejas wasn't the only player that made the most of a new opportunity. Striker Folarin Balogun did the same, scoring the second U.S. goal in the 64th minute with a tight-angled finish after Pulisic played him through on goal. It was Balogun's first goal for the U.S. in 15 months when he since scored in the Copa America against Panama.

"It's been a long time since I've been in camp, and been around the team, and felt the cheers of the home crowd, so I was really happy about that today," Balogun said.

The AS Monaco striker's quality has never been in doubt, but his health has, as he battled a shoulder injury through much of the 2023-24 club season. But, health permitting, Balogun should be the starting striker going forward. Even beyond his goal, Balogun's movement stretched the Japan defense in ways that his competitors for the starting spot don't.

"Even before [his goal], Balogun made a lot of good runs, a lot of good timed runs, being able to get in behind when the pressure's coming onto the midfielders and onto the defenders when we have the ball," said U.S. defender Tim Ream. "So he brings that know-how, and the timing of his runs and to be able to put defenders on the back foot and running back towards their goal helps us massively."

One might expect Balogun's goal to offer a bit of relief after waiting for so long, but the forward indicated that's not what he's feeling at the moment. Pochettino won't allow it.

"[Pochettino] wants more from us, and he even said that no place is guaranteed for the final roster leading up to the World Cup," Balogun said. "So that's just going to get rid of complacency and keep everybody grounded."

Also keeping the U.S. grounded was a change to a formation with three center-backs, call it a 3-4-3, though Pulisic and Zendejas were occupying pockets of space underneath Balogun. Japan did threaten on occasion, but that was due more to U.S. carelessness with the ball in its own half rather than being broken down.

"Very, very clearly defined roles," said Ream about the formation, which the U.S. deployed in the last half hour of Saturday's loss to South Korea. "We did not do much work on it other than in game and talk about it during a few meetings, and I think all of us felt really comfortable."

Given all that has transpired this calendar year, Tuesday's win isn't a reason to be doing backflips and cartwheels. But it does give the U.S. an injection of self-belief, and a sense that the team is headed in the right direction again.

"I think super important for us," said Pulisic about the win. "It's been a tough go recently and we wanted to walk away with some confidence with a good feeling going into the next camps."

The next international window is a month from now, and Pochettino has said that the time for experimenting will end with the September window. The fight for spots is now heating up, especially with Balogun and Zendejas staking their claim for more playing time.