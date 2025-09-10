Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool are prepared to play the waiting game in their pursuit of Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi, while the Reds have joined Chelsea and Manchester United in pursuing Adam Wharton Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Konaté on Madrid talk: Mbappé calls every 2 hours

- Sources: Onana wants Utd exit, set for Turkey loan

- Alex Morgan unworried by stars leaving NWSL

Marc Guéhi's summer move to Liverpool did not get over the line, and now the Reds are prepared to wait until the end of the season to sign him. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool are prepared to call Crystal Palace's bluff and wait until the end of the season to sign Marc Guéhi on a free transfer, according to the Daily Mirror. Guéhi's switch from south London to Merseyside fell through at the last minute on transfer deadline day. It was widely expected that the Premier League champions would return in January, which would enable Palace to recoup a transfer fee for their captain, who is in the final year of his contract. However, Liverpool believe Palace intend to drum up interest from rival clubs in an effort to force the Reds' hand, but they do not intend to bid for Guéhi in January. The player himself has made it clear he has no intention of extending his stay at Selhurst Park, and he could leave for Anfield as a free agent next summer as a replacement for expected outgoing defensive duo Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez. According to Marca, Konaté's decision to reject a third and final contract offer at Liverpool paves the way for Real Madrid to land the 26-year-old centre-back in 2026 on a free transfer.

- Newcastle United, Chelsea and Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the race for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, according to TEAMtalk. United were expected to lead the chase for the 21-year-old England international in January, but the Red Devils face competition from their Premier League rivals. Wharton is valued at £60 million after joining Palace from Blackburn Rovers for £18m in 2024. His performances in the middle for both club and country make him one of the most sought-after players in England.

- Arsenal and Liverpool look set to do battle and beat Manchester United and Real Madrid for the signing of VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, according to TEAMtalk. Both the Gunners and the Merseysiders are among a number of clubs across Europe chasing the 24-year-old, who has a release clause of £34.6m. Stiller came through the Bayern Munich academy before more recently finding consistent form in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart. Stiller is contracted until 2027 but could be available in January, though a move next summer appears more likely. Manchester United bid for Stiller at the end of the summer transfer window, but their offer was rejected.

- Besiktas are close to finalising a deal to sign 31-year-old defender Aymeric Laporte from Al Nassr, according to AS. The Turkish club's president Serdal Adali has agreed to cover half of the former Manchester City defender's €13m salary, which means the Turkish club won't have to part with any other loan fee, or make a mandatory purchase at the end of the temporary switch. However, the Black Eagles could decide to make a move for the Spain international on a permanent basis in May 2026 for €15m. The deal is expected to be finalised in the next 24 hours.

EXPERT TAKE

CONFIRMED DEALS

- To follow...

OTHER RUMORS

- Bruno Fernandes could be on the move to Saudi Arabia in 2026, with Al Nassr -- thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo promoting the project while on international duty -- and Al Ittihad checking in on the Manchester United midfielder. (Caught Offside)

- Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli wants to fight for his future at Arsenal, despite rumours linking the 24-year-old with a move away from north London in January. (Metro)

- Manchester United are hoping to offload two players this week despite the English transfer window having closed at the end of August, with Tyrell Malacia set to move to Eyupsor. (Resat Can Ozbudak)

- United academy ace Sam Mather is also set for a move to Turkey before the window closes on Sept. 12. (Manchester Evening News)

- AC Milan and Torino are both monitoring Cagliari goalkeeper Elia Caprile, with Torino already having a bid for the in-form 24-year-old rejected in the summer. (Nicolò Schira)

- Al Ittihad are close to beating Lazio to the signing of 20-year-old Serbian centre-back Jan Carlo Simic from Anderlecht, having signed Simic's teammate Mahamadou Doumbia on Monday. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik, who is not in the Bianconeri's plans having not played for 18 months, has been offered to a Russian club by an intermediary, and has also been monitored by Turkish club Samsunspor. (Nicolò Schira)

- Aston Villa are interested in signing 28-year-old striker Jean Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace, with Leeds United also interested. (TEAMtalk)

- West Ham United are in talks to re-sign goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who left the club at the end of last season. The 40-year-old has been unable to find a new club since leaving east London. (The Sun)

- Hull City are expecting to sign Brazil star Ronaldinho's son João Mendes from Burnley and join the club's under-21 setup in the coming days. (Hull Daily Mail)

- Two Serie A teams are said to be keeping tabs on Cruzeiro's talented 22-year-old left-back Kaiki Bruno, who could leave for Italy for around €7m. (Ekrem Konur)