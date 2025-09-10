Open Extended Reactions

Brazil's Football Federation president Samir Xaud spoke of the adversities his national team encountered in their 1-0 defeat against Bolivia in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier, stating "we played against the referees, the police and the ball boys."

The five-time World Cup winners, who had already secured a spot in next year's tournament, lost their first game under coach Carlo Ancelotti at El Alto.

Miguel Terceros converted a penalty in the first-half of stoppage time after VAR review, a result that allowed Bolivia to advance to the playoff tournament for the 2026 World Cup in the final round of qualifying.

"We came to play soccer, and what we saw from the moment we arrived was a completely anti-game," Xaud said.

Ancelotti was unimpressed by the officiating and was captured on camera having words with the referees as they entered the tunnel at the interval. Xaud and Ancelotti both criticised the ball boys after the game and accused them of wasting time.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti was not happy with the refereeing as Brazil fell 1-0 to Bolivia. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Balls were thrown onto the pitch in the last stages of the game to disrupt Brazil's attacks.

"Officials have to control that," Ancelotti said. "Not players, coaches, or the president."

Xaud added: "Even at this altitude of 4,000 meters, we played against the referees, the police, and the ball boys, who were taking the balls off the field and putting them on the field. It was a real mess. This isn't what we expect for world football or South American football. What we want is to grow even further.

"This kind of attitude, especially when playing at altitude, is difficult. I hope CONMEBOL takes action, precisely because we have everything recorded. This can't happen; it's absurd."

Xaud was also "outraged" by how local police treated their delegation since their arrival in Bolivia but offered no details.

"The police were horrible against the entire team, the entire coaching staff," he said. "It's something we don't expect. We welcome all the teams very warmly, we embrace them. We put everything at their disposal, and when we play outside of Brazil, especially here, the reception we receive here is absurd. I'm outraged."

Brazil ended the campaign fifth in the standings, with 28 points, their worst finish in their World Cup qualifying history.

Against Bolivia, Ancelotti, who took charge of the national team in May following the sacking of Dorival Junior, made numerous changes to the side that beat Chile 3-0 last week.

Despite the loss, Ancelotti preferred to focus on the positives. "That [World Cup] is the goal," Ancelotti said. "I think we'll do well in the World Cup.

- Bolivia stun Brazil to secure WC playoff spot

- 2026 World Cup: Who has qualified, and how the rest can make it

- Can anyone stop Yamal and Spain marching to World Cup glory?

"Based on the team's performance in the games, I have the utmost confidence in the team to make the World Cup a success and to fight every game."

Bolivia president Luis Arce, meanwhile, congratulated his national team on reaching the World Cup playoffs. Under Oscar Villegas, Bolivia are aiming to qualify for their fourth World Cup and first since 1994.

Arce said on X after his team's 1-0 win against Brazil: "Our green team has achieved a feat! A historic pass to the 2026 World Cup playoffs! With a lot of grit, heart, and talent, our national team defeated the Brazilian giant in the combative city of El Alto, securing our place in the 2026 World Cup playoffs.

"This victory is the reward for the effort and dedication of our players, but also for the faith of a people who love football, and with whom we celebrate today in every corner of the country ... The hearts of the Bolivian people beat strongly. Let's go all out for the definitive place in the World Cup!"