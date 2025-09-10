Craig Burley reacts to Portugal's 5-0 World Cup qualifier win vs. Armenia, in which Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace. (1:57)

Burley questions whether Ronaldo should be Portugal's WC striker (1:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo become the joint-top goalscorer in World Cup qualifying history in Portugal's 3-2 triumph at Hungary on Tuesday.

The Portugal captain scored from the penalty spot to net his 39th goal in World Cup qualifying and join Guatemala's Carlos Ruiz as the highest scorer.

He found the net twice in Portugal's 5-0 win at Armenia in Saturday's World Cup qualifier.

"Two games, two wins, let's go Portugal," Ronaldo said on Instagram.

The Al Nassr forward could overtake Ruiz, who retired from football in 2016, when Portugal resume qualifying on Oct. 11 against Ireland.

Another goalscoring record is well within Cristiano Ronaldo's sights. Hrach Khachatryan/ MB Media/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, for the first time in his career, finished as the top scorer in South American qualifying.

Messi, who was rested in Argentina's 1-0 loss at Ecuador in their final World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, finished with eight goals -- one ahead of Colombia's Luis Díaz and Bolivia's Miguel Terceros.

He is three goals behind Ronaldo and Ruiz in the all-time standings.

- Messi will 'take his time' on '26 World Cup decision - Scaloni

- Sources: Cristiano Ronaldo may make U.S. return in friendly

- 2026 World Cup: Who has qualified, and how the rest can make it

Argentina's captain struck twice in last week's 3-0 triumph against Venezuela in Buenos Aires in what was is expected to be his final competitive match on home soil.

Messi, 38, has scored a record 114 goals in 194 games for his country. Ronaldo is the highest scorer in men's international football with 141 goals in 223 appearances for Portugal.