Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush has been ruled out of the derby against Manchester United after suffering a knee injury while on international duty with Egypt.

Marmoush was forced off after just nine minutes of Egypt's World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old is travelling back to Manchester for further assessment, but City have confirmed that initial scans have revealed the injury is serious enough to rule him out of United's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

A club statement issued on Wednesday read: "Manchester City can confirm that Omar Marmoush has sustained a knee injury whilst on international duty with Egypt.

Omar Marmoush joins a growing injury list at Manchester City. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

"The City striker suffered the injury in the early stages of Egypt's World Cup qualifying match with Burkina Faso on Tuesday evening.

"Initial results on a scan performed in Egypt indicate he will not be available for the Manchester derby on Sunday, and he will now return to Manchester for more assessment and to begin his rehabilitation."

It's a further blow for City boss Pep Guardiola, who is already dealing with a mounting injury list.

Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol, Savinho, Rayan Cherki, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rico Lewis and Nico O'Reilly were all sidelined before the international break.

John Stones joined up with the England squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia, but left the camp after complaining of a muscle problem.

City face United looking to bounce back from back-to-back Premier League defeats to Tottenham and Brighton.