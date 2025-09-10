Open Extended Reactions

Shakhtar Donetsk have been forced out of their home stadium since 2014. Getty Images

A group of filmmakers are aiming to tell the story of Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk on the big screen.

Shakhtar, who are regulars in the UEFA Champions League, have been without a home since 2014, when Russian forces took over the Donbas region.

A new movie, written by Oscar nominees Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson will tell the story of the team's 2022 season when Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

The club have been forced to play European matches in Poland and Germany, with domestic games around Ukraine.

"Shakhtar has a unique history that deserves to be told to the world," club CEO Sergei Palkin said.

"Since 2014, when we were forced to leave our home in Donetsk, our journey has been marked by challenges that no football club should face.

"Yet through these years, our players, coaches, and supporters have shown resilience and unbreakable spirit.

"I believe this film will not only be a great movie -- it will be a tribute to great people who continue to fight for their dreams, their club, and their country."

- Shakhtar Stalevi: The 'made of steel' soccer team in Ukraine

- Which teams have won Europa League? All-time winners list

Writers Tamasy and Johnson said they were looking forward to putting the club's story on the big screen.

"We're incredibly honored to be able to tell this story," the pair said.

"It is everything we love in a movie -- emotional, inspiring, thrilling -- and above all else a gripping account of the triumph of the human spirit and of the enduring strength of our most cherished values: freedom, compassion, and courage."