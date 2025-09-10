How to watch 30 for 30 on Berlusconi's AC Milan era on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Silvio Berlusconi is one of the most significant figures in Italian history over the past three decades. "Berlusconi: Condemned to Win," the latest installment in ESPN's 30 for 30 series, tells the story of how he rose to prominence as a business and media tycoon and owner of one of Italy's most storied football clubs, AC Milan. Produced by Box to Box Films, the three-part documentary delves into how Berlusconi turned Milan into a global powerhouse and leveraged that success into becoming Italy's prime minister three times over.

Check out key facts about the three-part documentary below:

When will "Berlusconi: Condemned to Win" air?

The 30 for 30 documentary premieres in full Tuesday, Sept. 16.

How can fans watch?

Subscribers to an ESPN Unlimited plan can watch the debut on the ESPN App and on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can get more information in the 30 for 30 streaming hub.

More about 30 for 30

ESPN's 30 for 30 series develops, produces and acquires premium, long-form documentary content that explores the intersection of sports, culture and history. Since its debut in 2009, 30 for 30 has produced more than 100 films, including acclaimed offerings such as "OJ: Made in America" and "The Two Escobars." The series also includes 30 for 30 Shorts and 30 for 30 Podcasts.