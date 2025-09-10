Open Extended Reactions

Christian Eriksen has ended his time as a free agent to sign for VfL Wolfsburg.

Eriksen was released by Manchester United in June after three seasons at Old Trafford, but remained without a club this summer and throughout preseason.

The Danish playmaker was recently training with Malmo in Sweden, but has now signed on a two-year deal.

Never late to the party...



Welcome to Wolfsburg, Christian Eriksen!

🐺🤩🇩🇰#VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/cjnmqqPkFB — VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) September 10, 2025

At Wolfsburg, he will join fellow Denmark internationals Andreas Skov Olsen, Jonas Wind, Jesper Lindstrom and Joakim Maehle.

Former Tottenham midfielder Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, said: "VfL Wolfsburg is my first club in the Bundesliga -- I'm really looking forward to this new adventure. I'm convinced we can achieve something together at Wolfsburg.

"The fact that there are several familiar faces in the squad from the Danish national team makes VfL a particularly attractive proposition for me."

Information from PA was used in this report.