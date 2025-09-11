Transfer rumors, news: Elliot Anderson tracked by Man United

Take a look at the behind the scenes of Alexander Isak's first day in training after joining Liverpool in a deadline day move. (1:19)

Manchester United are looking at Elliot Anderson as well as Carlos Baleba, while Liverpool are among the clubs with an interest in Gleison Bremer. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Manchester United's early planning for the January transfer window has put Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson on their radar, according to TEAMtalk, with their plan being to sign one midfielder in the winter and another in the summer. While the Red Devils admire the 22-year-old, they know bringing him to Old Trafford won't be easy. Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba is still the dream for Man United but there is little expectation of making a breakthrough with the Seagulls in January.

- Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs who hold an interest in Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer, according to TEAMtalk, which adds that there have been other top clubs from across Europe looking at him. The Reds came close to signing the 28-year-old in the summer of 2024 before eventually looking elsewhere, but Bremer's performances for the Bianconeri are continuing to command attention. Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi is the main centre-back being linked to Liverpool, but Bremer is still being considered.

- Internazionale could return for AS Roma midfielder Manu Koné in 2026, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, which adds that a summer move is more likely than one in January. This comes with the Giallorossi needing €90 million by June 30 to meet financial fair play requirements. The Nerazzurri are also looking to strengthen in defence next year, and Fabrizio Romano reports that Club Brugge's Joel Ordóñez has been added to their shortlist. The 21-year-old was looked at by Marseille and Al Hilal in the summer.

- Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona are tracking Ajax centre-back Aaron Bouwman, as suggested by TEAMtalk. The 18-year-old made his senior debut on the opening day of Ajax's Eredivisie campaign, playing the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 win against Telstar, although he has missed out due to injury since. Bouwman's contract ends in 2027 and Ajax have already begun talks to extend his deal.

- Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso continues to monitor VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller as a potential signing for the summer of 2026, reports Diario Sport. Even so, the Bundesliga club won't make it easy to sign the 24-year-old, especially as he has a contract that runs until 2028 and a €45 million valuation. Stiller is also the topic of interest from Bayern Munich, and Los Blancos' attempts to sign the Germany international could be complicated further if Premier League clubs start to look at him.

- Liverpool see Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise as the long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Reds are also relaxed about interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi from elsewhere. (CaughtOffside)

- Al Ittihad could try to sign Casemiro in January and offer the midfielder "huge" wages, but there is a chance the 33-year-old will stay at Manchester United despite his contract expiring at the end of the season. (Ekrem Konur)

- AS Monaco could agree to release winger Krepin Diatta from his contract in return for a percentage of the funds from the 26-year-old's next move, with Trabzonspor and Besiktas hoping to reach an agreement with the player. (L'Equipe)

- After terminating his contract with Nice, free agent winger Billal Brahimi is poised to join Santos. (L'Equipe)

-- Following Marcin Bulka's injury, Neom have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Luis Maximiano from Almeria for €6m plus 15% of the funds from his next move. (Fabrizio Romano)